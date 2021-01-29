We've all seen that one family in public that is so angry with each other that it seems like any little thing could set off an explosion among them. "Human Factors" is that exact family — times 100.
French-German couple Nina and Jan (Sabine Timoteo and Mark Waschke) co-own an advertising agency that recently has added more tension to their relationship. The couple has signed a new politically charged client, forcing them to confront their clashing priorities. To escape the stress, they whisk their kids, Max and Emma (Wanja Valentin Kube and Jule Hermann), away to their seaside vacation home.
What’s meant to be an idyllic off-season retreat quickly turns intense when burglars allegedly tear through the house and Nina is the only one to claim to have seen them. It doesn't seem like anyone entered the home, but Max's pet rat ends up missing. At first the event brings the family closer, but as the police investigate and the evidence doesn’t add up, the account of what took place begins to unravel alongside the couple’s faith in each other.
Something interesting seen in this film is its camerawork — almost as if it's a character itself — and going back in time to review the same incident from each character's point of view. We see the invasion from all four family members — Jan is returning from the supermarket and chatting with someone on the phone, Max is in his room, Emma is in the bathroom stealing some cigarettes and Nina screams when she hears a door shut loudly. But even after this retracing of steps we never get the full picture of what happened — except at the very end when the rat ends up being the star witness. If only humans could communicate with rats!
It's clever to show an event from so many different perspectives, but it's not as well executed as it could have been. There are moments that make you question if what you're watching is currently happening or if it's from the night of the incident. You also never really know when things will reset and you'll see events from a new family member. It adds unnecessary confusion to an already confusing event.
What "Human Factors" nails very well is the intensity between every member of this family. Nina and Jan don't seem warm toward each other to begin with, and after the alleged home invasion, the tension continues to build. The political campaign is a definite sore spot, especially since Jan doesn't tell Nina about it, and she reminds him they specifically said they would never do political campaigns. Jan and Emma clash as fathers and daughters often do. In one scene, he tries to speak with his daughter and figure out why she is missing school, but she's completely uninterested in having the conversation. Even Jan and Max have an awkward moment when Max says his dad was hiding while the home invasion took place (it's another moment that sets Nina off).
But even with all of this tension, it doesn't really go anywhere. Instead, viewers are given moments that annoy this family — and that's kind of it. The film starts off strong, but the momentum quickly gets lost as character perspectives change.
Despite some of the rocky points, Timoteo and Waschke give great performances. Waschke easily plays the mysterious father who you're not sure if you can trust. And Timoteo, who starts off as the voice you're made to believe, carries us along on the journey and ultimately makes us question her credibility.
