Only about a 45-minute drive from Bakersfield, Tehachapi offers great options for outings during the holiday season.
From old-fashioned events and a parade to vintage shopping, a world-class bakery, wine-tasting tours — and maybe even snow — the mountain town offers a change of scenery and slower pace.
First, about that snow. There might be snow in December — or not. But if it does snow, and Highway 58 is open, here’s an important tip: Do not plan to go to Tehachapi Mountain Park. As beautiful as the pine-covered county park may be in the winter, the road to the park will likely be closed to visitors.
But don’t worry. A great and much safer option is one of the parks in and around the city of Tehachapi. If there’s snow on the ground but the roads are clear, Central Park in downtown Tehachapi, or Meadowbrook Park near the edge of town, will likely have parking and plenty of space to play.
Special events
With or without snow, Tehachapi opens the holiday season with a flurry of downtown events on Saturday, Dec. 3, and visitors are welcome to join locals in the celebration.
Santa Claus will be at the Tehachapi Depot Museum that day, along with a bake sale and hot chocolate. A Christmas festival will be held downtown from 2 to 5 p.m., and the annual Christmas Parade will begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by lighting of the town’s Christmas tree.
In the nearby Cummings Valley, the third annual German Christmas Market will be held at Dorner Family Vineyard on Dec. 3 and 4. Activities include dozens of local artisan vendors, traditional German food and snacks, Old World Santa and carolers, food, snacks and Gluhwein by the glass or bottle. Hours and information online at dornerfamilyvineyard.com/visit/ or call 661-823-7814.
Family fun
A brand-new bowling alley and family arcade recently opened in Tehachapi’s Old Town area — and the community’s outdoor sports park is only about a year old.
Mountain Bowling is part of a new 31,500-square-foot building that also houses P-Dubs Brew Pub and will soon be home to Tehachapi Mountain Brewing Company. It’s open every day at 20800 Santa Lucia St. More information is online at bowltehachapi.com.
Ollie Mountain Sports Park, 410 W. D St., near downtown, is an all-inclusive facility designed for all ages and skill levels for riding skateboards, inline/roller skates, scooters and BMX bikes. It’s an unsupervised public facility open most days from dawn to dusk. Children 12 and under must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. More information online at tvrpd.org/parks-facilities/sports-park.
Beer, bread & more
Among the businesses you’ll find in downtown Tehachapi area a world-class German bakery, a homegrown pie-baker and three breweries.
Kohnen’s Country Bakery is in the center of downtown on Tehachapi Boulevard. If you’re lucky, they’ll have their special Christollen, a German Christmas bread, in stock. Or perhaps other treats like German spice cookies (Spekulatius) and Pfeffernuesse (ginger fruit cookies).
You’ll find other tasty treats not far away at Mill Street Kitchen, which features TehachaPIE with a fabulous section of pies including TehachaBerry Pie.
Downtown Tehachapi also has a number of accommodating restaurants and coffee shops. And just north of downtown, all within easy walking distance, are three breweries — Local Craft Beer, Old West Brewing Co. and Westlane Brewing.
Vintage shopping & museums
Also in downtown Tehachapi and nearby you will find about a dozen antique stores and shops offering furniture, decorative items and everything vintage — from clothing to collectibles.
Nearly all of them are open on Saturdays and many are also open other days of the week.
Tehachapi also has interesting museums downtown including the Tehachapi Depot Museum (11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday through Monday) and the Tehachapi Museum and Errea House Museum operated by the Tehachapi Heritage League (noon to 4 p.m., Friday through Sunday).
Wine-tasting & tours
Five active tasting rooms represent award-winning wines and the “Tehachapi Mountains” American Viticultural Area designation. Dorner Family Vineyard, Rancho de Los Viajeros Vineyard, Tehachapi Wine & Cattle Company, Tehachapi Winery and Triassic Vineyards are all located in Cummings Valley, just west of the city of Tehachapi.
Two companies offer wine tours — and both also make gift certificates available for holiday gifts. For information:
• Discover Tehachapi, discovertehachapi.com, 661-235-5334; and
• Olde Vineyard Charm, oldevineyardcharm.com, 661-221-3660.
