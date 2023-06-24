There's a reason why Tehachapi is known as the Land of Four Seasons — it has a distinct spring, summer, autumn and winter, all with activities geared toward the particular season.
Some places transcend the season; I'd like to tell you about a few of my favorites.
Kohnen's Country Bakery: Lemon squares, lemon squares and lemon squares! They remind me of grandma's, which is pretty much the highest compliment ever for a baked good.
But Kohnen's does not stop with my favorite. Everything is made from scratch at the contemporary Germany bakery at 125 W. Tehachapi Blvd. in downtown Tehachapi. Buy an entire loaf of bread, everything from a whole wheat or country white you might be more familiar with to German favorites such as Grau Brot, Vollkorn Brot or Sechskorn. Pick up Brotchen, a hard-crusted breakfast roll.
It does not stop there — strudel, coffee cakes, cookies, pies, danish, scones, croissants and all kinds of cakes await. (I'm partial to the carrot cake.) The bakery also offers seasonal items, such as Christmas stollen. And order a sandwich or soup, too.
There's plenty of space to enjoy your meal or treat inside, or take it with you. Kohnen's is open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Tuesday; closed Wednesdays and Thursdays. Check for special hours during the holidays.
Jake's Steakhouse: This is fine dining — for lunch or dinner — that includes the aforementioned steak, plus seafood, pasta, delicious appetizers, decadent desserts and specialty cocktails, beer and wine for those who indulge.
I think what I like about this place is the friendliness of the servers. The place just feels comfortable, and who doesn't want that on a night out?
I'll take the shrimp scampi or pasta alfredo with shrimp any day. I've heard raves for the prime rib soup, although I haven't tried it.
Hours are 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The eatery is at 213 S. Curry St. in downtown Tehachapi.
Gallery 'N Gifts: The name says most of it — a beautiful art gallery with amazing gifts for purchase. What's not in the name is the incredible customer service.
I tried on a beautiful beaded bracelet but lamented it needed a few more beads to be comfortable on my wrist. Never fear, the volunteer salesperson assured me. She would simply call the artist and see what could be done. The artist happily agreed to take the measurement provided by the volunteer and add beads at the same price! All she asked was that I prepay, as she was customizing the bracelet. I picked it up the following week!
The Tehachapi Valley Arts Association housed here sells the work of several artisans and crafters, plus offers special events — photo contests, a youth art contest, artisan festivals and Chalk on the Walk, a smaller-scale version of the Via Arte Italian Street Painting Festival held at The Marketplace in Bakersfield.
Gallery 'N Gifts, at 100 W. Tehachapi Blvd., is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; in winter, it closes at 4 p.m.
Those are some of my favorite spots. But there is SO much more to see and do. Check out our Tehachapi Visitor Guide coming out this summer.
In the meantime — getting back to the four seasons — here are just some beloved events that happen throughout the year.
JULY
• Tehachapi’s All-American Fourth of July, Philip Marx Central Park
• Bad Bulls Rodeo, Tehachapi Event Center and Rodeo Grounds
• Art 2022 (public art show), sponsored by Tehachapi Arts Commission
• Photo Contest, Tehachapi Valley Arts Association
• Farmers Market, downtown Tehachapi
AUGUST
• Oldtimers Reunion, Philip Marx Central Park (first Sunday in August)
• Cheers to Charity fundraiser (cheerstocharity.net)
• Tehachapi Mountain Festival (third weekend in August), Philip Marx Central Park
• Thunder on the Mountain Car & Truck Show, downtown Tehachapi
• Tehachapi’s PRCA Rodeo, Tehachapi Event Center and Rodeo Grounds
• Chalk on the Walk, downtown Tehachapi, Tehachapi Valley Arts Association
• Tehachapi Valley Gem and Mineral Society Show, St. Malachy Catholic Church
SEPTEMBER
• Gone to the Dogs 5K Run/Walk, Have a Heart Humane Society
OCTOBER
• American Cancer Society Bark for Life at the Depot
• Tehachapi Apple Festival, downtown Tehachapi
• T-town Ride 2022, Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District
• Trunk or Treat in downtown Tehachapi
• Ghoulden Hills Trick or Treat event
• Oktoberfest, Stallion Springs
• Brews on the Mountain Beer & Wine Festival
NOVEMBER
• Veterans Day celebration, Philip Marx Central Park
• Hot Chocolate Turkey Trot 5K, Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District
DECEMBER
• Tehachapi Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting
• Santa at the Depot, Tehachapi Depot Museum
• Christmas Bazaar, Aspen Builder’s Activity Center
MARCH and APRIL
• Easter Egg Hunt,Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District
• Brite Lake Fishing Derby
• All Tehachapi Youth Art Contest
• Spring Model Train Show, Tehachapi Depot Museum
• Playwright Festival, BeeKay Theatre
MAY
• Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra Spring Concert
• Southern Sierra Pops Spring Concert
• Memorial Day Ceremony, Philip Marx Central Park
• Western Swing Out Weekender
JUNE
• Train Show, Monroe gymnasium
