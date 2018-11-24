Meccano M.A.X. Robot - 1
The future is here and it’s ready to play! Meet M.A.X, the 12-inch-tall advanced robot featuring both artificial intelligence and customizable programming. Challenge young minds with this STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) robotics toy. Perfect for budding engineers, builders and visionaries, M.A.X requires kids to engage in critical thinking.
• M.A.X comes with built-in infrared sensors to help it sense obstacles and navigate surfaces as it rolls around on sturdy smartwheels.
• M.A.X is a robotics toy recommended for kids ages 10 and up. Intermediate complexity level.
Living Wine Labels - 2
There are a couple of brands of talking wine labels. One in particular is the 19 Crimes wines, which tells a story about a gang of five and their crimes. Hear the historical stories direct from The Infamous. Download the Living Wine Labels app, then point your phone and watch.
• Another one is The Walking Dead wine in which two bottles characters interact right in front of you.
KeySmart Pro - 3
Never lose your keys again. The KeySmart Pro with Tile smart location is the ultimate key organizer that gives you:
• Peace of mind knowing that your keys are never lost. Easily locate your missing keys on a map. Even make your keys play a tune so you can find them faster. Works in reverse to find your phone with your keys, too.
• Comes with an LED light.
Whistle 3 Pet Tracker - 4
Any dog or cat owner understands the panicked feeling that comes from not knowing where their pet has wandered off to.
• Whistle 3 is a waterproof, shockproof, GPS tracker that keeps tabs on Fido and also monitors exercise levels. The app clearly shows your pet’s activity throughout the day, as well as its progress toward its daily “goal.”
• Based on the breed, age and weight, the Whistle 3 will suggest an activity goal based on minutes of exercise.
Starscope Monocular - 5
We’ve all experienced moments where what you see is far more epic than what you can capture with your smartphone camera or stationary telescope. Most of the time you try, hoping for that lucky view. But all you get are blurry images. With Starscope Monocular, you will be able to zoom in 10 times and focus on what your smartphone can’t. With its included stabilizing tripod, you will get the perfect view every time.
• Supports cell phone photos.
• Best uses: camping, mountaineering, travel, backpacking, bird watching and hunting.
Dodow - 6
Fall asleep faster! Dodow is a little, round device that’s smaller than most drink coasters. Put it on your nightstand and it projects a soft blue light-metronome onto your ceiling. You then focus on and breathe along with the light as it fades in and out.
• No more sleep aids and supplements.
• Many are calling it the best “biohack” to naturally improve your sleep virtually overnight. On average, users have reduced the time it takes them to fall asleep by 61 percent.
