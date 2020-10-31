If there is one thing Bakersfield is known for, it’s the support of our locals, by our locals.
In a time of uncertainty and anxiety during this pandemic, Bakersfield has banded together, adapted activities, and continued to bring hope to our community in a variety of ways. Just check out the yard signs in local neighborhoods, encouraging drivers that “hope is not canceled” by Life 88.3 FM, or the inspiring murals popping up all over town thanks to the efforts of Councilman Andrae Gonzales, Creative Crossings and other groups. Let’s not forget the socially distanced activities becoming available, as well — outdoor dining by local restaurants (check out “The Alley” downtown where whole parts of the streets are closed in the evenings for a fun outdoor dining experience), virtual Bakersfield clean-ups, and of course, the drive-up Kern County Fair.
The fair food drive-ups were split among a few locations on a few different weekends, but I think my favorite will always be the Boy Scouts Baked Potato Booth. Now, I must admit, I’m a little biased having worked for the scouts for quite a few years. But it also gave me the opportunity to see what an incredible organization they truly are — behind the scenes.
For more than 100 years, these scouts have supported the Bakersfield community and beyond, by contributing more than 10,000 hours of community service each year in a variety of ways — canned food drives, clean-ups and Eagle Projects sprinkled all over town (to become an Eagle Scout, a youth must organize a large volunteer project that benefits another nonprofit, such as the wildlife camera installation at Tejon Ranch, or installation of planters and benches at the SPCA), just to mention a few.
We always talk about the scouting youth, but sometimes I think the real magic are the adults who work tirelessly behind the scenes to make every event possible (and virtual during these crazy times). Along with those adults contributing their all when no one is looking, there’s one more aspect that makes that Boy Scouts of America run: you!
So, of course, my favorite activity of this crazy year was seeing how the Southern Sierra Council banded together and adapted the Boy Scouts Baked Potato Booth to two separate locations for four days, and you all showed up. Randy Saunders, the scout executive, shared with me how thankful he was to The Bridge Church and Heidi’s for donating locations, and ultimately the Bakersfield community who came out for their favorite traditional fair food and so cheerfully supported their own.
Annually, by participating in the Kern County Fair, the funds raised provide about one-third of the council’s revenue, which supports the Southern Sierra Council Scouts through its administrative support team, the Scout Shop and ultimately Camp Kern. And, if there was ever a time when the Southern Sierra Council needed its Bakersfield team’s help, it’s now.
The Creek Fire has devastated Camp Kern, which many of our readers themselves are alumni of. Having produced over 100,000 campers in its 82 years of existence, Camp Kern has become a place of the fondest memories for many. Despite the destruction wrought by the fire on the shores of Camp Kern, the treasured memories created will live on, and this is where you come in.
During this time of remembrance, the Southern Sierra Council is requesting memories and photos of those who worked or attended the camp emailed to the scout executive at randy.saunders@scouting.org. If you’d like to help with future rebuilding of the camp as plans come together, let Saunders know at the same email address.
If you did not attend Camp Kern but are feeling inspired to help out the Southern Sierra Council, Boy Scouts of America, consider buying popcorn from your local scouts, or buying tickets to the Distinguished Citizen’s Dinner, in honor of Jon and Phillis Van Boening, this month. Both items can be found at www.sscbsa.org
By supporting our own local scouts, Bakersfield ensures the council can continue to support our community, not just through youth development and education, but also by indirectly providing for all the community service performed around town. By continuing to support and lift each other up, we’re the ultimate Bakersfield team.
Bethany is a Bakersfield native and is a strong advocate for education and has worked with several nonprofits and small businesses. Bethany particularly loves helping to connect those organizations to build a stronger Bakersfield community.
