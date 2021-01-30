2020 was a year like no other for everyone, and for students it meant their school year ended abruptly.
Meaghan Barber-Smith has been an educator at Highland High School for 14 years and is also the activities director. One of her duties is to be interactive with her students, but since the pandemic, teaching has shifted the classroom environments immensely.
One of the hardest things has been not being able to interact with her students in person and helping them with what they need.
“I’m pretty active with the kids but I’m basically talking to black screens all day so it makes it hard. It’s one of the biggest struggles — seeing my kids struggle. When I had them with me, I could get down with them but not being able to do that is frustrating and upsetting at times,” she said.
Barber-Smith runs a leadership class, which includes a course on empathy where she would have her students write one thing they’re proud of and one thing they’re struggling with anonymously. The activity would be displayed in a gallery styled walk where other students are able to take in what their peers are also struggling with and things they’re celebrating so students know they are not alone.
Since shifting to virtual learning, Barber-Smith continued her special assignment through an online version, still anonymous, and noticed a discouraging negative spike in her students’ moods after reading their responses.
“It upset me because I had some kids tell me they weren’t proud of anything right now and it was so disheartening,” she said.
She began doing the special assignment with all of her classes to see how all of her other students felt and she noticed the same discouraging responses.
“After reading the responses, so many of them were stressed, depressed and anxious,” she said.
Worried about her students' mental health, Barber-Smith turned to the help of Highland High School’s interventionist Jazmin Alberto to talk to her students about mental health, how to cope with their stress and depression and covered the resources available to them.
Barber-Smith explained that one’s mental well-being goes hand-in-hand with their performance so it was important for her to spend her time team building and creating a better mindset for her students.
“My first class she did it with, they loved it. The students wanted her to talk to all the classes because it’s what every student needs. And I had the same responses from my other classes,” said Barber-Smith.
She also said the special assignment was an eye-opening experience for her students because they were starting to be “receptive toward other teachers and getting out of their funk.”
“One good thing about the COVID-19 pandemic is that kids are learning how to advocate for themselves more, so I would encourage those who are feeling (depressed, anxious and stressed) to reach out to any of the resources we have available and talk to their friends about their feelings," she said. "Chances are, they’re all going through the same thing."
She also wants to advocate for students to use their school’s resources to get the help that they need to achieve academically.
