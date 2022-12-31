Aunt Dorothy was my mother’s older sister. She set a high standard for others and did not hesitate to let them know.
A department manager at an exclusive downtown Detroit department store — when Detroit had them — she terrorized employees and anyone else, including her younger sister.
So, when Aunt Dorothy sent me Christmas gifts, you better believe my mother made me write notes praising the gifts and thanking her generosity.
It did not matter that Aunt Dorothy mostly bought gifts because they were on sale, rather than appropriate. Think size 16 blouse for a second-grader’s body.
As a result, I’ve never liked to write thank-you notes. But I know they are necessary and I write them anyway. However, to listen to friends, you would think I am the only one. They rail about their children and grandchildren who never acknowledge gifts.
Expressing gratitude — in writing — is a necessity when it comes to personal relationships and business dealings.
As executive director of the Valley Fever Americas Foundation, Sandra Larson has written many thank-you notes to donors. But she dreaded the task — not because she was ungrateful; rather because “no matter how careful I thought I was, errors would creep in and a letter not sent, or sent to the wrong person, or the name was spelled wrong.”
In her personal life, Larson says she enjoys writing thank-you notes and credits her friend Gayle Batey, a local philanthropist, for being her role model of graciousness. Batey, who studied at Vanderbilt University in Tennessee, spent years honing her Southern thank-you manners.
Marylee Shrider, who retired this year as the director of the nonprofit Right to Life, said she wrote few thank-you notes as a child.
"We generally didn’t receive gifts from extended family," she said.
But she has written many as a nonprofit director.
"Writing notes and letters of thanks was a priority I took seriously," she said. "I wrote the form letters, but signed each one personally and frequently added a handwritten sentence or two expressing my gratitude.
“I still write thank-you notes and keep a nice supply of cute cards in my desk for that purpose,” she said, adding that it is irritating to send a gift and not receive a note of acknowledgment.
"A lot of giving — weddings, in particular — is done online, so I guess the recipients think the automated emails the giver receives checks that box. But really, a family member or friend is kind and generous enough to send you a gift and you can’t muster the energy to write a simple thank-you note? Tacky.”
Energy consultant Linda Parker agreed that gift-givers should not be left to wonder if their gifts have been received. It's embarrassing for both the giver and receiver to have to ask about the status of a gift.
"Society has given the stamp of approval to be entitled. Some days, I wish we were back in the good old days, when manners and etiquette mattered,” she said.
Mothers seem to be the driving forces keeping thank-you letter-writing alive. Beth Brookhart Pandol and Sandy Moffett credited their mothers’ insistence for their lifelong habits.
“I always dreaded it. But it’s important to do and important to acknowledge when someone has done something special for you,” said Pandol, the former executive director of the Water Association of Kern County. “It’s important to acknowledge when someone has done something special for you. I have personally donated to groups and have not even been acknowledged that they received the check. I stopped donating to them.”
Funeral director and author Sandy Moffett said her mother insisted young Sandy write thank you notes. To this day, Sandy’s mother writes and makes her own cards that she calls "Simply June."
“I remember when my children were young and my grandmother would send them monetary gifts for their birthday and Christmas,” recalled Moffett. “She required that they send her thank-you notes under the threat of not receiving future gifts if they didn’t. On the other hand, we never received thank-you notes from her for any of the gifts that we gave her.”
“Anytime I travel and receive nice service from a restaurant or a hotel or whatever, I write a thank-you note to the management,” said Moffett, adding that she includes employee names and her personal “encouragement poetry cards.”
Retired Bakersfield teacher Gigi Maurer regrets not insisting her children write thank-you cards. But as a single parent working full-time and raising a large family, she said she just ran out of time. Instead, she allowed her children to thank gift-givers personally or by telephone. Graduation gifts, however, were acknowledged more formally, with a written note.
“I wish I had been more diligent and pushy about writing thank-you cards,” she said. “It’s important to teach thankfulness as a character trait.”
