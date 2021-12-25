Who doesn't dream about kicking off the year with a new exercise routine and a vigorous commitment to go with it?
Images come to mind of regular morning jogs or half-hour daily sessions on the stationary bike. Soon the schedule will become habit and the pounds will shed themselves — or so pre-planning would have it.
But be realistic.
It's been tried, first of all. Too often the ambition defeats itself such that the first session never even happens. And picturing yourself suffering through a jog or stationary bike ride is probably a mistake, too.
"Everyone wants to start strong for the new year, and so do I," Cal State Bakersfield kinesiologist Brittany K. Sanchez, director of the university's Human Performance Laboratory, said by email. "But the goal is to make it through the year and beyond, so let's be reasonable about those objectives.
There's a better way, she wrote, and it starts with being realistic about what's ahead then actually putting your system into place ahead of time. It needn't be complicated, just enough of a plan to include accountability.
CSUB kinesiologist Zachary Zenko added that putting in a little thought ahead of time about what activity you enjoy can make the transition to regular exercise easier.
The idea is to find a physical activity that sounds fun, something you like doing. Or, set yourself up with distractions such as music or an audio book to get you through a full exercise routine feeling pleasant and at ease.
It can be done, Zenko said by email, but not if the very thought of exercise feels like drudgery.
"Forget the idea of 'No pain, no gain,'" he wrote. "Exercise does not have to be miserable."
