The best hiking companion of all is a dog. Humans often need some cajoling or at least some scheduling, but rare is the pooch who won’t literally jump at the opportunity to hike.
California is an embarrassment of riches when it comes to hiking, and dogs are welcomed on many of our trails, from the mountains to the ocean.
Dogs are welcome in most places that humans are — but not everywhere. There are exceptions to every rule, but off-limit places typically are most California State Parks, the hiking trails of national parks and many beaches. (One great exception to beaches is Malibu, which you can read about in our April issue.) There’s still quite a bit of trail for you and Fido in California’s many national forests and municipal parks.
A few notes on preparation: Don’t forget to pack for your furry friend, who also needs food, water and a water bowl to stay hydrated and energized. A leash is a must: It’s required in most places but it’s good etiquette everywhere. This also protects your dog from getting lost or wildlife attacks. Bringing waste bags seems obvious, but too many trails are littered with dog waste, which is harmful for the other creatures in the ecosystem as well as disgusting.
Dogs face the same hazards as many humans in nature: they can get fatigued, hot or dehydrated. Bugs bite them, too. But look out for unique ones like hot pavement, foxtails or other stickers in paws.
But most of the time I’ve found that my dog does better on the trail than I do. I have a Chihuahua who basks in the sun. Her small legs are able to scale stairs and switchbacks without pausing. She’s even been known to frolic in snow.
Kern County
Hart Memorial Park: The best hike to take your pup is the one you actually go on, so what could be easier than the great hike in Bakersfield’s backyard?
The Hart Park Trails are a network of trails just above the Kern County Sheriff Office’s shooting range, where the trails begin. There are short loops and long ones that meander through the hills. Even though it’s tough to truly get lost, having a map with a GPS access isn’t a bad idea (a well-charged phone with a predownloaded map can do the trick). Going up is easy but finding the best way downhill can be a little confusing. There are some extremely steep routes that aren’t fun downhill. There’s no shade, so head up really early on warm days.
The bike path, riverside paths or the outer path around Lake Ming are also great walks for you and your dog.
Wind Wolves Preserve: Wind Wolves is the second-most convenient hike for Bakersfield dog owners. The El Camino Viejo Bike Trail is an out-and-back trail that runs parallel to the San Emigdio Creek about 10 miles into the nature preserve. Springtime is prime time for the trail when wildflowers are out in bloom. However, any day when the weather is pleasant is a good time to enjoy a stroll along the creek, the tule elk on the ridge and the relative solace. While it can be crowded at the trailhead on nicer days, the crowd thins quickly even after just a half-mile.
For a greater challenge, try the Tule Elk Trail that scales the hills and offers nice vistas of the preserve from above. This is not a good escape for the heat, so arrive early or skip it during triple-digit days.
Mount Pinos: Dogs are welcomed into Los Padres National Forest, which extends all the way from Ventura County to Big Sur. National forests are some of the only places to camp and hike freely with your dog. Once the snow has melted, Mount Pinos is a great, relatively easy alpine hike that is about 4 miles round trip.
An out-and-back hike that starts at the Mount Pinos Nordic Base leads to the peak, where there are panoramic views of the valley below. Along the way, there are lush meadows with wildflowers that bloom late into the season. There’s plenty of tree cover, which makes it a nice hike when temperatures begin to rise in the valley.
Whiskey Flat Trail: Kernville is a dog-friendly town just at the base of the Sierra. Whiskey Flat Trail is a great place to stretch your legs, whether you’ve got two or four. It goes on just about as long as you can, winding alongside the Kern River for 12.4 miles. Because it’s in Sequoia National Forest, it’s fair game for camping.
The trail runs upstream, so it is all uphill but the incline is very gentle and as flat as the name indicates. The early part of the trail requires crossing a small stream, but there’s a stone bridge that’s suitable for dogs, large and small.
Los Angeles County
Towsley Canyon Short Loop: This trail performs the magic feat of being freeway-accessible while still feeling like a getaway. It’s right off the 5 freeway in Santa Clarita. There’s a short loop that is about 2 miles and a longer one that’s more than 5.5 miles. There’s enough elevation on this trail to get good views of the Santa Susana Mountains and its network of canyons. In spring, this is also a prime wildflower viewing territory.
Angeles National Forest: North of Los Angeles lies the wilderness of the Angeles National Forest, which is a fantastic destination for hiking with your pup. A unique hike is the Gabrielino Trail, which is officially designated a National Recreational Trail like the Pacific Crest Trail. It’s 28 miles, and curves through the mountains before ending in Chantry Flat just north of Sierra Madre.
The trailhead technically starts in Altadena but my favorite place to catch the trail is at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in the Hahamongna Watershed Park at the mouth of Millard Canyon.
This section of the trail is busy but it’s also partially paved and broad so it doesn’t feel overcrowded. It’s shady and winds over bridges and through a lush landscape.
Griffith Park: Los Angeles has more than 4,000 acres of wilderness in its heart. The most popular hikes here will take you close to the Hollywood sign or Griffith Observatory. But that hardly scratches the surface of the park, which includes the Greek Amphitheater, the Los Angeles Zoo and a golf course. It is big enough to get lost in, and in the era before smartphones a group I was with did just that.
My favorite hike leads to a place called Amir’s Garden. It is a short, moderate hike with an immense payoff. The lush, ornamental garden at the top was created in 1971 by Amir Dialameh, an Iranian-born Angeleno who dedicated himself to creating an oasis for the stressed-out urbanites.
Dialameh maintained it with the help of volunteers for three decades, who picked up where he left off after he died in 2003. The hike to the garden is on a loop a little over a mile that is mostly on a wide fire road. Be warned that there is one very steep section with stairs. It’s worth it.
Elsewhere
Yosemite: God knows Yosemite doesn’t need another recommendation, but it is the rare national park where you can take in many of the best sights without leaving your pup behind. A park ranger told me on my last trip that a good rule of thumb is to keep “paws on pavement.”
Luckily, there are tons of paved trails in Yosemite, including 12 miles of bicycle trails.
The loop on the Yosemite Valley floor allows hikers, bikers and their furry friends to take in the majesty of the granite domes. So while pups won’t be allowed on the Half Dome, of course, they and their owners can view it from down below. A few paved trails off the main loop will allow you to scale the hills. One of the best options is the hike to Lower Yosemite Fall Trail, which takes you up close to a fall that runs year-round.
The only major drawback to Yosemite is that it’s a victim of overtourism. Off-season is shrinking but if you want the trails to yourself, bundle up your pup and visit during the cooler months. It’s a stunner 365 days a year.
