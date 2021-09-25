Founded on oil, the city of Taft takes a lot of pride in its history and celebrates it every five years with the Taft Oildorado. Returning after the 2020 hiatus, Taft will celebrate with a slew of festivities, running Oct. 8 through 17.
"We celebrate the jobs oil creates, the products it can produce, the service companies that keep it running, the funding it has provided to our schools, special districts and the shops, restaurants and small businesses who rely on it all," said Shannon Miller, Oildorado president.
Beginning in 1930 and held every five years since then, the city has hosted a oil-centric celebration. Even when major events disrupted the schedule — World War II in 1945 and the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 — the community still found a way to celebrate.
Throughout the event's 10 days, a slew of activities will be hosted by various groups and organizations throughout town, including the civic luncheon, grand parade, melodrama, aircraft exhibit and parade flyover, vendor fair, oil field skills competition and more.
While there won't be a large carnival or hot air balloons, due to permitting and government restrictions still in place, Miller added that the community is excited to have the beloved event still taking place.
An event like this doesn't happen overnight, and takes years to make it what it becomes. It is "truly a remarkable feat, especially given the group is all-volunteer," added Miller.
If someone has never experienced Oildorado, they are in for a treat. The good guys (the Sheriff's Posse) and the outlaws (the Wooden Nickel Gang) will participate in staged "shoot-outs" in the open streets, and there will be arrests and kidnappings, all in good fun and to raise funds for charity.
Miller said, "I venture to guess there are not many towns where you can pay to have someone arrested or kidnapped and it is seen as an honor as you are escorted around town in the Hoosegow jail or an outhouse. This is the true, uniqueness of Oildorado and this is why we celebrate our town."
Visit taftoildorado.com for the complete list of events. Visitors can stop by the Headquarters Store at 501 North St. in Taft for tickets, more information and merchandise.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.