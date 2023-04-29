In recognition of the Taft College Hutchison Engineering Promise Program (HEPP) student Liam Jenkins:

Liam was born and raised in Bakersfield, where he attended Stockdale High School. While at Stockdale, he participated in Project Lead the Way, which nurtured his interest in engineering. Before that, a field trip in middle school to Cal Poly San Luis Obispo for a STEM camp began his passion for science and math.