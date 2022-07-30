Nestled in the heart of agriculture and energy, Taft College offers programs in career technology education, dental hygiene, English, engineering, social and behavior science, math and science, business, allied health and life sciences, arts and humanities, and more. Taft College even offers distance education for students to achieve their educational goals at their convenience.
We utilize our industry partners to bring professors and instructors who have first-hand experience in their profession, allowing students real-world expertise to learn and grow.
But don’t just take our word for it. Here are just a few success stories from some of our outstanding alumni:
Shelby Watts says that the Taft College Welding Program is top-notch. She should know — she has taken classes at California Polytechnic State University San Luis Obispo and Cuesta College and decided that Taft College’s Welding Program is the one that best meets her career needs.
“The Taft College Welding Program is well-rounded, one-on-one-based instruction. Students get critiqued often on the machines, so we become confident in hand-eye coordination and very competent in our welds. The class is small, so we are like a small family here,” Watts says.
Taft College leadership knows exactly what industry is looking for, as Taft is an industry-focused area. To start, Taft College’s certificated welders make extremely competent welders’ helpers. Welding work is in demand as a company employee or freelancer — salaries can top $180,000.”
•••
During the time Allison Langston attended Taft College, she experienced many obstacles and was able to overcome them all. In early 2020, she became a single mother of three children and had to move in with her parents. Though she was discouraged, her children and education kept her going. She also had to change jobs due to COVID-19 causing her to have to stay home with her children since the schools were closed.
Langston graduated this spring 2022 semester with a 3.89 cumulative GPA and earned degrees in business administration and an administration of criminal justice for transfer. She has been accepted to UC Irvine and has declared criminal law & society as her major. She is a single parent who the staff at EOPS/CARE and CalWORKs feel has excelled in her academics despite so many challenges.
•••
Mariela Ruiz is an early childhood education and family studies graduate and was the Wellness Club co-president.
“Taft college is an amazing school. As a mother of two young children, I was nervous that I would not be able balance school, mom duties and work. I wasn’t sure if I would be able to succeed," Ruiz says. "I attended UCSB for a year, so I expected something similar. But it was completely different. The class sizes were small compared to the auditorium-sized classes I encountered at UCSB. Taft College has so many amazing professors that are there to help you learn and succeed in life. It was so easy to connect with your professors and stay in communication. They really care about you!”
Ruiz felt supported at Taft College, noting that, “Counselors were always easy to contact and talk to and checked in to see how I was doing on my degree pathway. My counselor made sure I was on the right path to get my degree and make sure I would be able to transfer to CSUB for my bachelor’s degree.”
•••
Desirae Salas was an ASO officer, the Early Childhood Education Club president, and an ECEFS graduate. She was an active and involved student, and extremely passionate about early childhood care and education, as well as the campus community. She also supported the wider community, and was owning and operating a Family Child Care in Bakersfield, when she decided to return to college to get a degree.
“When finding the school that was right for me, I had a few requirements to be successful," Salas says. "First, I needed mostly online courses because I have a large family, so it was extremely important for me to have this accommodation. Second, I wanted a program geared toward the educational field so that I could follow my dream of becoming a teacher. Third, I needed a program that could help me transition into the college world after being out of school for so many years. Thankfully, Taft College met ALL my needs.”
“Through the Early Care, Education, and Family Studies Transfer program offered at Taft College, I was able to take most of my general education classes as well as my major classes online. While completing this program, I was able to attend free, virtual or in-person tutoring in my courses to assist me with being successful in my studies. Not only did they offer free tutoring, but they have helped obtain several grants so that most of my books and supplies were free. On top of this, they allowed me to check out a computer and hotspot from the library, which allowed me to stay on top of my studies without being deterred due to technical problems.”
Salas built close relationships with many of the staff and faculty. “The staff and faculty are incredible! I never felt like just a number and was always welcomed by name when I walked in the door. I’m sure I will never experience another school like Taft College. It is a family environment. I was accepted no matter my age, gender, attire, or title. TC is an example of how every college in California should be operating.”
Sheri Horn-bunk is executive director of institutional advancement and the Taft College Foundation.
