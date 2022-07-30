Nestled in the heart of agriculture and energy, Taft College offers programs in career technology education, dental hygiene, English, engineering, social and behavior science, math and science, business, allied health and life sciences, arts and humanities, and more. Taft College even offers distance education for students to achieve their educational goals at their convenience.

We utilize our industry partners to bring professors and instructors who have first-hand experience in their profession, allowing students real-world expertise to learn and grow.