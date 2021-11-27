Cargo ships are parked offshore waiting to be unloaded. Many store shelves are bare. Prices have skyrocketed. And many delivery services are not guaranteeing delivery dates.
Welcome to the 2021 holiday season.
The COVID-19 pandemic haunts the global supply chain with factory shutdowns, logistics nightmares and worker shortages. Millions of workers are opting not to return to what they consider to be risky or low-paying jobs.
Retailers are warning people they will face shortages — especially if they want to buy “hot item” gifts. Shoppers fear the supply chain crisis is the Grinch that stole Christmas. But a recent check with local shoppers drew a collective shrug of acceptance.
“I suppose some people are wigging out. I’m not,” said Magda Menendez. “I couldn’t care less actually. My granddaughter and I will be doing some baking to give as gifts. Also looking at putting together some baking kits, with all needed ingredients, so families can bake together.”
For the adults on her list, she may purchase hotel and restaurant gift cards.
“I’ve done that before and found people enjoy a little getaway they don’t have to pay for. These are good also for families whose kids play travel ball, or some other sports activity.”
There are ways to avoid shipping delays.
“Christmas should not hinge on gift-giving, which is why I’m really not too worried about it,” said Marylee Shrider. “But I think there are a couple ways around delays.
“You know all those catalogs that hit your mailbox starting around September? I gather the ones that offer kids toys, books and STEM crafts and have my grandkids go through and circle items they’d like. They have a good time doing it. It gives me an early Christmas list to pick from and if the items are American-manufactured they’re generally delivered in a very timely manner.”
Beth Brookhart Pandol sets priorities and looks for non-traditional gifts.
“I started with the most important people first — the grandkids. I ordered some toys, so they won't miss out. But I'm also doing some gifts for them that aren't toys — like a family membership to (a Sacramento) zoo,” she said, adding that in Bakersfield, memberships to CALM or the Bakersfield Museum of Art are good gifts.
“For my family, I’ll probably do some food gifts. Not things I make. But we order some amazing (Danish) pastries out of Racine, Wis.,” she said, explaining almonds, pistachios and citrus from Kern made good gifts. “Other gifts for my adult children might be more in the form of gift cards this year — restaurants, Uber Eats, Costco. They seem to appreciate that more.”
“I am so pathetic. All I want for Christmas is a light-weight leaf blower, cordless. I've sunk to a new low,” Pandol admitted.
Robin Paggi said she hasn’t bought Christmas gifts for years and asks people not to buy them for her.
“I give donations to nonprofits in people's honor, instead,” she said. “The nonprofits are special to the recipients. I find a nonprofit that does things the recipients care about. For example, I have a brother who is a firefighter, so I donate to an organization that supports firefighters in some way.
“I do buy gifts for my granddaughters, in addition to donating to a nonprofit in their honor, because they are too young to appreciate the gesture. My family and I are fortunate to not need or want for anything, so giving to those in need is the best way we can think of to celebrate.”
If you procrastinate, you don’t want to talk to Cindy Pollard.
“I started early, always have,” she said. “I have made a big dent in my shopping already. Nearly finished with the great nieces, nephews and our grandson. Know what I’m getting the older nieces and nephews.
"(Husband) Mark’s list is made and I have a few things already. And my list is made and stocking stuffers tucked away for our sons and their girlfriends. I actually started buying things over the summer.
“Mark’s sister and brother-in-law, and Mark and I don’t buy gifts for each other, but will pick an activity to attend together in the coming year —s porting events, theater, camping,” she said.
