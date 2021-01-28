It's remarkable what the right cast can do for a movie. You don't necessarily need the biggest names in Hollywood to make a project shine; all you really need sometimes are individuals who can relate to the roles they're given.
Sian Heder's "CODA," a film about a hearing teenager in a deaf family, gives you star power and a whole lot of passion and, most important of all, makes the right call by casting brilliant deaf actors.
As a CODA (Child of Deaf Adults), Ruby (Emilia Jones) is the only hearing person in her family, which means she's always around to help them communicate with others. She's up at 3 a.m. every morning and heads out on the water to help her father and brother (Troy Kotsur and Daniel Durant) with their fishing business. Fishing, however, isn't really her thing. Her passion is in music — the first scene features Ruby singing Etta James' "Something's Got A Hold On Me" as her father and brother take care of the day's fishing duties without noticing the songbird.
As she falls more and more in love with singing, all thanks to push from her sassy choir teacher Bernardo Villalobos (Eugenio Derbez), Ruby finds it hard to exactly express this love to her family. When the family's fishing business finds itself in tough waters, Ruby has to decide whether to stick with them or pursue her dreams.
"CODA" is full of heart and soul. Despite growing up in a different family situation than her classmates, Ruby's parents (Marlee Matlin plays her mother) still find ways to embarrass her. They drive into the school's parking lot while rap music blasts from the car radio. They also have the "sex talk" after Ruby and her singing partner hear something...unfortunate (her parents are madly in love and didn't know they were home, give them a break!). Of course, there are also many moments that show the struggles deaf individuals face on a daily basis. Ruby has to accompany her family almost everywhere they go in order for any conversation to take place, and there's always some ignorant individual out there making fun of them.
The most touching, and often heart wrenching, moments are when Ruby shows her family her musical chops. At her choir concert, her family sees everyone clapping, smiling and some even crying after listening to her performance, but they are unable to truly enjoy her talent. The film even goes silent for a few moments to really let the audience take in what the family is experiencing. It's a tough moment for her father, and he later asks Ruby to sing again, only this time with his hands on her neck to feel the vibrations. The scene will make any hearing individual realize just how lucky they are to have that sense they take for granted.
Jones stands out in this breakout role and shows how passionate she is about every aspect of this film — from learning how to sign to mastering the musical elements. She combines the two worlds when she sings a song and signs it for her parents, and it's an instant tearjerker.
For as many hilarious moments that Kotsur, Matlin and Durant have in this film, their characters also have very touching conversations that show their insecurities and how important Ruby is to them. Matlin's character even goes into how she wished Ruby was born deaf, afraid the two wouldn't be able to form a connection, similar to what she experienced with her own mother.
It's vulnerable moments like that that make seeing three deaf actors cast in this film so wonderful. Hollywood doesn't always make the right calls, even when roles specifically call for deaf individuals, so just that simple decision makes Heder's project so much more special.
