Midsummer blues can be a real drag for young people.
Doing nothing all day long usually gets old by July — OK, mid-July — and then by August, a new school year is just around the corner. Where did all the fun go?
Worry not: Summer camps are still signing up kids to participate in a variety of activities, from sports to arts and crafts. Even academic help is available locally that's fun and priced affordably for parents who'd prefer to see their young ones engaging with new activities instead of whiling away the day in front of a game console.
Here's a list of opportunities still on tap before school goes back into session. And if you're looking for after-school activities for your kids, many of these entities offer those, too.
SUMMER DAY CAMP
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County is hosting day camp programs ranging from field trips, arts and crafts, STEM activities and games played indoors or outdoors.
Located at Armstrong Youth Center, 801 Niles St., the camp's standard fee is $175 per week, or $40 per day, though reduced fees are available. Call 661-325-3730 for information.
VOLLEYBALL CLINIC
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County is putting on a volleyball program that promotes discipline, commitment and teamwork while building confidence and sportsmanship.
The program runs from 6 to 8 p.m. July 11 to Aug. 4 at the clubs' Armstrong Youth Center, 801 Niles St. It is geared toward ages 10 through 18. Participation costs $150.
DANCE ACADEMY
Dat Krew Academy hosts classes for participants between 3 and 19 years at the Clinica Sierra Vista - Baker Street Community Health Center, 1015 Baker St.
A free, one-hour class takes place at 1 p.m. Sundays. It's considered an introduction to the academy.
The "Little Tykez Class" for 3- to 9-year-old beginners takes place every Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday. The cost is $75 per month. Beginners between the ages of 10 and 19 practice on the same days, for the same price.
A class for elite dancers between 3 and 19 is scheduled on the same days, costing $100 per month. This is the team that travels and performs on the road. Information on all classes is available by calling 661-748-6069.
LEADERSHIP PROGRAM
ShePower Leadership Program meets from 6 to 8 p.m. on the second and fourth Monday of the month at 201 New Stine Road. The focus is on personal development, mentorship and business and civic development.
The program costs $50 per month. Information is available by calling 661-532-8417 or going online at shepoweracademy.org.
TUTORING AND FUN
Willie J. Frink College Prep is a free program running from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 1 to 5. Geared toward kids between kindergarten and fourth grade, it offers tutoring, a literature circle and crafts at St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 1401 E. Brundage Lane.
Snacks and refreshments are available. For information, call 661-532-8417 or go online at williejfrinkcollegeprep.org.
YOUTH ART
The Bakersfield Museum of Art is offering a summer camp for children ages 2 to 5 focused on textures. Students will learn to use different textile techniques, from paint and stamping to vinyl and fabric.
The cost is $50 for members and $75 non-members. The museum is located at 1930 R St.; the phone number is 661-323-7219.
CRAFTS MYSTERY
Color Me Mine at 9000 Ming Ave, Unit H3, is offering a four-day multimedia workshop that teaches kids ages 6 to 11 about creating art and crafts.
The camp is offering a special "Solve the Mystery" series from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 1-4, with active games and projects centered around creating work that points toward a mystery animal participants try to identify. Information is available at 661-664-7366.
ADVENTURE CAMP
NOR Summer Adventure Camp invites children between ages 6 and 12 to take part in games, crafts and other special activities.
Registration costs $170 per week, lunch not included, and must be paid a week in advance. For information, call 661-392-2000.
RANCH CAMP
Jameson Ranch Camp in Glennville offers daily activities ranging from sailing to equestrian skills to rock climbing from July 31 to Aug. 13.
Registration costs $3,330. email info@jamesonranchcamp.com for information, or call 661-381-1572.
