Now's not just a good time for a teenager to apply for a summer job. It may be the best time ever, in Teresa Hitchcock's view.
"Prospects are probably better this summer than any other summer in history," said Hitchcock, Kern County's chief economic development officer and manager of Employers' Training Resource, which prepares and connects job seekers with companies in need of labor.
Employers are desperate to hire, she said, especially in areas like restaurants, hospitality and food service, where teens traditionally find summer jobs, she said.
But it's not just entry-level positions. Hitchcock said job seekers with even a little training under their belt have a great shot at landing a job in Kern County these days.
Employers "across the board" are looking for help, she said, and plenty pay more than $15 per hour.
"I would (tell) teens right now is a great time to start getting those applications in," she said. "Right now."
The labor market certainly has tightened up as the economy bounces back solidly from a devastating time during much of the pandemic. Unemployment has since come way down, and businesses are posting signs that say they've had to cut operating hours because they can't find enough workers.
Employment agency Exact Staff in downtown Bakersfield has "plenty of open positions" to fill, recruiter Richard Gutierrez said. Demand for workers is up 15 percent to 20 percent year over year, he said.
There's lots of work available at warehouses and jobs in general labor, Gutierrez noted, including packers and stackers. He said workers such as medical assistants are also in demand.
What happens far too often in Kern County, though, is that people don't take the opportunity seriously enough. As is a well-established problem in local workforce development circles, job candidates quickly tend to demonstrate their lack of so-called soft skills, like arriving presentable and on time.
"Some people come in and look like they just came out of bed," Gutierrez said, ticking off job interview no-nos like flip-flops, shorts or tank tops.
He recommends business casual, not even a suit and tie, necessarily. And please, he added, bring two forms of identification and be ready with a Social Security card or birth certificate.
Another thing: Shop around, Gutierrez said. Different jobs offer trade-offs in terms of pay, commuting times and scheduling. Don't rush into a position without seeing what else is out there, he said.
Kern County's Employers' Training Resource can be a big help.
Focused on people between the ages of 18 and 24, Employers' Training Resource gets people ready to enter the workforce, then helps them get straight into a new job.
For free, job seekers who go through Employers' Training Resource can get help putting together a resume and filling out online employment applications. The center teaches people how to succeed in an interview, and it puts on a variety of employment workshops.
Hitchcock advised job seekers to call Employers' Training Resource, of America's Job Center, at 661-325-HIRE (4473).
She welcomed people between 18 and 24 years to call an integrated training and mentorship program called EPIC, or Envision Plan Innovate Connect. The number there is 661-336-6460.
