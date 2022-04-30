Another season of water recreation is here.
Bakersfield spray parks start for the summer on May 29, and the city pools will be open in June. Bakersfield residents also enjoy access to the Kern River. Whether it's morning laps, picnic fun or a dip on the wild side, Bakersfield has you covered.
Janette Beck, supervisor for Bakersfield Recreation and Parks, says city aquatics are gearing up for the summer, with Bakersfield's 13 community spray parks set to open Memorial Day weekend. The spray parks will operate weekly Wednesday through Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. from May 29 to September 6.
"It's unsupervised water play, so there's no lifeguard service provided like there is for our public swimming pools, but it's open for families to just enjoy during those timeframes, Wednesday through Sunday, all summer long," Beck said.
The reduced hours are part of the city's commitment to water conservation, as are another interesting spray park feature, the motion-controlled sprinklers.
"A lot of those sprinklers have motion-sensor features, so they'll want to wave their hand over those features to activate the water to flow," Beck said. "We'll get calls of 'oh, it's not working' and we'll encourage them to wave their hand over one of the features."
The city also operates four public pools which will be opening the first week of June. This June will also mark the unveiling of a refurbished deck surrounding the pool at the McMurtrey Aquatic Center on Truxtun Avenue.
"We'll be opening a variety of programs the first week of June at all four city pools," Beck said. "Those programs include swim lessons for children as young as six months all the way up to adults. We'll do swim team programs. We'll have some Family Night swims at McMurtrey, and we'll also have junior lifeguarding classes."
Information about summer aquatics, including lifeguarding courses, swim lessons, lap swim times, CPR instruction and water safety training is available at www.BakersfieldParks.us. Visitors to Bakersfield's pools and spray parks can report features that need repair, as well as damage, vandalism, or other unsafe conditions through the Bakersfield CitySourced smartphone app, or by calling Bakersfield Parks and Recreation at 661-326-FUNN (3866).
For those who prefer their water on the natural side, Bakersfield rests beside a true treasure of the Golden Empire, the Kern River. The river is beautiful, but like any wild thing, it's also unpredictable and dangerous.
"Any area of water is open for access," said Gary Ananian, president and founder of the Kern River Conservancy. "It just comes down to the individual user and how responsible they plan on being."
Ananian and conservancy volunteers, in partnership with the Kern County Fire Department, do their best to help keep activities along the Kern River as safe as possible, but it's no small task, and too many visitors are less than grateful for good advice.
"We'll tell them about preferred life jackets or that their kids shouldn't be so far out on the river and that they need to be supervised, and 99 percent of the time, the parents are very disrespectful to the volunteers," Ananian said.
Volunteers have good reason to be concerned. Between lack of preparation and disrespect for the river's power, lives have been and continue to be cut short by fast water. One of the biggest issues conservancy volunteers encounter is people, especially children, wearing improper flotation gear. Inflatable water wings and swim vests meant for use in pools are not going to keep someone from going down in the Kern.
Ananian recommends investing in a life jacket or life vest rated for boating. The kind of life jacket that will keep you safe in the Kern River isn't cheap, costing upwards of a hundred dollars, but this is about survival. If you visit the Kern regularly, there's always the possibility that your life jacket will have to live up to its name, and your life is worth it.
Visit www.KernRiverConservancy.org for more information about the Kern River, water safety, life jacket rental and the conservancy's mission to keep the the river healthy and safe for the thousands of guests who visit each year.
