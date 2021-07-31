We all age differently — some of us have way more wrinkles and some of us are still getting acne at 30 and 40 years old.
Could the amount of sugar you are consuming be the reason why your crow's feet are deeper as you approach middle-age?
We always hear that the sun is one of the biggest contributors to skin damage and premature aging, but could sugar be just as damaging?
Take a moment and think about the sugar that you consume.
I would bet you are thinking of a candy bar and maybe the cookies you had yesterday, but what if you knew that the granola bar you ate for breakfast had five teaspoons of sugar in it?
What if you knew that the 16-ounce sweetened tea you sipped on your way to pick up the kids had 12 teaspoons of sugar?
What if the healthy reduced-fat salad with low-calorie dressing you had at lunch — because you are trying to be healthier — had 2 teaspoons of sugar? Or even the gummy vitamins?
Sugar - Sugar - Sugar! Did you know 6 ounces of yogurt has about five teaspoons of sugar in it? That is the equivalent of half a cup of vanilla ice cream.
The tricky thing is sugar has been added to almost everything we eat. At your local supermarket upwards of 75 percent of all the products they sell have had sugar added. The teaspoons add up quickly.
The only sure way to shield your health from disaster and heal your body from the inside out without causing massive premature wrinkles is to eat sugars in their natural WHOLE forms, which means whole pieces of fruit and veggies.
Mother Nature has the antidote for high-sugar diets, and that is called fiber. Plus, whole fruits and veggies are loaded with hydrating E-Z water and vitamins and minerals.
The American Heart Association has stated the average adult American consumes 22 teaspoons of sugar every day and even worse, children consume 34 teaspoons of sugar every day. The recommended daily dose of sugar is under 9 teaspoons a day from the American Heart Association.
Sugar, once digested, can permanently attach to the collagen in your skin through a process known as glycation.
When this happens due to too much sugar in the body, these sugar molecules actually cross-link with protein molecules during this process.
Once this process is completed, it is known as advanced glycation, aka AGEs. This end product is not recognized as normal in the body and the body then creates antibodies against it, which again, causes inflammation-damaging skin.
This is a major problem, because AGEs gravitate toward dermal collagen and elastin and this process can damage the skin and cause your skin to age faster.
The main problem that comes into play is when your blood sugar levels (aka insulin levels) spike. The key is eating whole fruit and not exceeding 36 grams of sugar a day.
Remember, the antidote to sugar is fiber, which can only be eaten in its whole form. Just remember when the body is overwhelmed with AGEs, collagen becomes compromised.
This impacts the skin structure and will result in wrinkling, loss of elasticity, and accelerated aging. We also tend to have a lack of microcirculation during this process, which then damages cell turnover and you can lose volume in your face.
So, if you want to age more gracefully, you need to cut out the excess sugar in your diet and limit your sugar intake to whole sources. If you are looking for natural ways to improve your skin come check out our full body red light bed at Happy Whole You.
Mention Bakersfield Life Magazine and get a full free session!
