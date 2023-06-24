Head west in Kern County to hit a motherlode of history, outdoor adventures and some good food in Taft and Maricopa.
Long associated with its rich oil history, Taft offers a one-stop lesson at the West Kern Oil Museum (1168 Wood St.). You can't miss the 75-foot rebuilt wooden derrick on site and the facility includes indoor and outdoor exhibits that range from the Tilamniu Indians, who settled on the west shore of the Buena Vista Lake near where Taft is now, to the latest advances in the oil industry.
Along with Oildorado, Taft also recognizes its history on a regular basis with West Kern Oil Museum (1168 Wood St.). The facility includes indoor and outdoor exhibits that range from the Tilamniu Indians, who settled on the west shore of the Buena Vista Lake near where Taft is now and are credited with using petroleum to waterproof and reinforce their daily implements, to modern-day trends in the oil industry. There is also a 75-foot rebuilt wooden derrick on site.
This year the museum is celebrating its 50th anniversary, to "pay homage to our history, celebrate our success, and inspire future generations," according to museum materials.
Upcoming events include a STEM Fest & Touch-A-Truck on Sept. 9, the annual Boomtown Days on Oct. 14 and a Liquid Gold Gala on Dec. 9 with live and silent auctions, casino games, live entertainment and more.
Bakersfield is not the only Kern city with a Fox, although the Taft Fox Theatre (514 Center St.) keeps that English spelling on its signage.
After a brief closure for needed repairs late last year, the theater reopened in February and continues to offer a variety of new releases on its three screens.
If these adventures have you hungry for more, consider a stop at Asian Experience (215 Center St.). The restaurant, which serves authentic Thai dishes and pizza, was intriguing enough to warrant a visit from Guy Fieri in 2015 for his Food Network show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives."
If you're visiting on the weekend, take note that the spot is only open for dinner Saturday from 4 to 8 p.m. Your best bet is to visit on a weekday when lunch is offered from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and dinner from 4 to 8 p.m.
Another thing that Taft and Bakersfield have in common are restaurants housed in old bank buildings. While Bakersfield has The 18hundred, Taft has The Bank Sports Lounge (431 North St.), which is owned by Glenn Black and Dennis Schertz who owns Asian Experience with his wife, Niki). This full-size pub and eatery is set up in the nearly century-old building that previously remained empty for decades.
Maricopa is known as the "Gateway to the Sea" with Highway 166 taking untold numbers of travelers out to the coast over the years.
Of course, there are stops not far off the highway that can make a nice day trip.
Visit the Carrizo Plain National Monument (intersection of Highways 33 and 116), known for open grasslands, Painted Rock and the white alkali flats of Soda Lake.
Head out to Wind Wolves Preserve (16019 Maricopa Highway) to enjoy hiking or cycling trails, possibly spotting the native Tule elk, California condors and kit foxes.
And for those headed toward the coast, consider a stop at the Cuyama Buckhorn (4923 Primero St., New Cuyama). The boutique roadside resort is offering Chuck Wagon Bar-B-Qs this summer, a tradition first started in 1958 with the original motel.
Held on the third Sunday of the month, the open-fire feast — including tri-tip, smoked brisket and more — is prepared in front of guests on the resort’s classic Santa Maria grill on the garden patio.
Menus will rotate through the summer as will the musical acts. September's barbecue will feature a performance by The Soda Crackers.
If your heart is set on dining in Maricopa, you must visit Tina’s Diner (346 California St. off Highway 33). Operated by Fatima Johnson, whose nickname Tima confused the sign maker leading to "Tina's," the spot serves country-style breakfasts and lunches, most of it made from scratch.
Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.