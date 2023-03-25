Although the classic song refers to having "walked the streets of Bakersfield," you're more than likely driving them instead. In that rush to get to your destination, you might not think much of the names beyond making sure to not miss your turn, but these local roadways are inspired by history, area celebrities and more.
As the home of the Bakersfield Sound, it's no wonder we have streets bearing the name of famed musicians.
Buck Owens' Crystal Palace is located on Buck Owens Boulevard, which was renamed from Pierce Road in 1998. To honor landowner Charles Clarence Pierce, Owens installed a plaque inside his music venue.
Fellow storied performer Merle Haggard was also honored in 2008 when Merle Haggard Drive was dedicated along a 3.5-mile section of 7th Standard Road, between Highway 99 and North Chester Avenue in Oildale, where Haggard was born.
And in 2006, Bakersfield-born nu metal band Korn was recognized with Korn Row, an access road along the driveway and loading dock area that runs between the back of the Mechanics Bank Arena and the Burlington Northern railroad tracks.
With the mindset of "grow where you're planted," a number of streets were named for the flora that flourished in the area including Cottonwood Road, Dracena Street, Oak Street and Oleander Avenue (also a neighborhood).
Speaking of location, many roadways were named for those who owned property in the area. See Holtby Road, named for sheepman Robert M. Holtby and Ming Avenue and Houchin Road for farmers Leon Yen Ming and Elmer Houchin, respectively.
Pacheco Road was named for Manuel A. Pacheco, whose family established a ranch in the area in the late 19th century.
Business can inspire names as well. Chester Avenue's name came from the Chester Land Co., named for brothers Julius and George Chester, the latter who owned a store at 19th Street and Chester Avenue.
And Downing Avenue was named to honor the family who owned the Downing Dairy.
Recognition can run in the family. Gen. Edward Beale, founder of Tejon Ranch, is recognized with General Beale Road east of the city while his son and philanthropist, Truxtun Beale, has two streets named in his honor: Beale Avenue and Truxtun Avenue.
Sometimes a name needs to be changed for clarity. Eye Street diverges in spelling from the other alphabetical streets downtown because there were issues with mail delivery wondering if the I Street address was an "I" or an "L."
A name can also be a history lesson. China Grade Loop, the road between Airport and Panorama drives, includes a 2-mile stretch near Round Mountain Road where Chinese residents picked watercress along the riverbanks. They later raised other vegetables, which they sold in town beginning in the 1870s, along the base of the Panorama Bluffs.
The well-traveled dirt trail was a steep grade, leading to the name recognizing the terrain and those who used it.
Some streets are long enough to have two names as they grew with development.
Wible Road — named for developer Simon P. Wible, who built canals and drained swamps — becomes Oak Street north of Brundage Lane but it maintained its storied name due to a campaign by residents in 1964.
Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.