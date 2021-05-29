Stiern Veterinary Hospital has continuously served the animal community of Bakersfield since 1938, with only a brief interruption when doctors Walter and Robert Stiern temporarily closed the practice for the duration of World War II in October 1942. They assured their patients in the Oct. 5, 1942 Bakersfield Californian that “we will be ready to serve the community when this war is won!”
Walter Stiern knew that he wanted to pursue medicine as a career — he was just not sure what kind. According to an interview he gave in 1987, he realized during the time of the Great Depression there were only two veterinary practices in Bakersfield, which also meant they were the only two serving Kern County. His father suggested, "Had you ever thought of veterinary medicine as a possibility? There are not a lot of veterinarians, and you like animals so much." To Stiern this seemed an ideal career choice, as he stated, “I just love animals.”
After graduating with his degree of Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from Washington State College and passing the California state board of veterinary medicine exam, he returned home to Bakersfield to start practicing. It was difficult to find jobs as a veterinarian in town so with the help of his father, they converted a double garage with a pump house into a small office. Stiern stated in his interview that “I worked out of probably the smallest office in the state of California for the first few years of my practice before we got going.”
After practicing for 20 years, Stiern felt he had done “all in veterinary medicine that I can do,” and decided to pursue a new career path. In 1958, Dr. Stiern ran for office and although his first love was veterinary medicine, he stated, “I've spent a lot of time with animals, and now I want to do something for people.” Although he no longer practiced veterinary medicine, the practice remained open and others joined to continue the care of the animals that Stiern grew up loving.
During the pre-Yelp days, the best way to pay a compliment to a business or individual was through The Bakersfield Californian’s “The Readers’ Viewpoint” section of the editorial page. On April 22, 1973, The Californian published a letter from Mr. and Mrs. James S. Reynolds, Mike, and their dog Scarecrow. It read, “My family and I wish to extend our gratitude and appreciation to those Doctors of Veterinarian Medicine, in particular, Dr. Robertson of Stiern Veterinary Hospitals, in the successful efforts of saving the life of our pet dog after encountering an accident-caused debilitating injury. Our fine furred friend again now meets us with a wag of the tail, a bark of greetings, and maybe even a lap of the tongue at a morning's beginning and a day's work ending. Major surgery was performed by Dr. Robertson…to which the profession of veterinarian responded with aid and assistance foremost in mind. Our experience, we are sure, is indicative of the fine animaltarian services provided in our community and we would once again like to commend those instrumental in the fields of treating our much-thought-of and much-attached-to four-legged and fine-feathered friends.” This was most certainly a 5 star review.
While Senator Stiern left a legislative legacy for the people of California, Dr. Stiern’s legacy also includes the practice that he started and to this day continues to care for the animals of Bakersfield.
