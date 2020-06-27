As temperatures rise, local families are left with a few options: keep the activities indoors inside air-conditioned buildings or brave the elements outside. Luckily for the latter, Lake Ming provides an opportunity to stay cool while enjoying the outdoors. The recreational lake located between Hart Park and the California Living Museum (CALM) is primarily a motorboat and water-skiing lake, with campsites and picnic tables found throughout the surrounding area, making it a popular destination to spend the day or perhaps a weekend. ￼
Stay cool, Bakersfield: Families flock to Lake Ming to beat the summer heat
- Compiled by Bakersfield Life
