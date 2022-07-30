As summer comes to a close, we are taking the time to reflect on the past year while preparing for the future. We have been extremely grateful for the flexibility and resilience of our students, parents, staff and community partners as we finished out what has truly been a school year like no other! We see a need to blend lessons learned from past efforts with fresh thinking that gives rise to innovative ideas for a better future for all students.

Looking ahead to the 2022-23 school year, we would like our Standard community to know we are working diligently to build upon all the great work that the Standard School District has come to represent! Focused on the “whole child,” we will continue to provide customized, comprehensive and coordinated services and resources to address students’ academic, social-emotional health and family needs. By providing and coordinating needed services, we can ensure our students are ready to learn when they arrive at school each day.

Jocelyn Hively, Ed.D., is interim superintendent of Standard School District.