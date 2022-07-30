As summer comes to a close, we are taking the time to reflect on the past year while preparing for the future. We have been extremely grateful for the flexibility and resilience of our students, parents, staff and community partners as we finished out what has truly been a school year like no other! We see a need to blend lessons learned from past efforts with fresh thinking that gives rise to innovative ideas for a better future for all students.
Looking ahead to the 2022-23 school year, we would like our Standard community to know we are working diligently to build upon all the great work that the Standard School District has come to represent! Focused on the “whole child,” we will continue to provide customized, comprehensive and coordinated services and resources to address students’ academic, social-emotional health and family needs. By providing and coordinating needed services, we can ensure our students are ready to learn when they arrive at school each day.
Academic
Improving student achievement is the primary goal of the district. Moving forward, schools will continue to focus on enhancing teaching and learning for students and adults. We will be fine-tuning our multi-tiered system of supports and ramping up academic interventions across all grade levels and across all tiers. In addition to tutoring and homework help available after school and on Saturdays, we have launched our Intensive Reading Clinics this summer and will continue to provide this level of support for students who need them throughout the year.
Expanded learning and athletics
The district has significantly increased the range of hands-on learning activities students can access “beyond the bell” (e.g., after school, during the summer, and Saturdays). This year, we offered a six-week-long Summer Learning Camp that included various art lessons/mediums, bike safety, coding, cooking, dance, drones, fencing (via a partnership with Kern Athletic Fencing Foundation), flower arranging, podcasting, sewing and swimming (via a partnership with Bakersfield College).
For those who may have missed out, rest assured we will be offering many of these activities in our Explore afterschool program throughout the school year and again next summer. We will continually revise and expand our menu of enrichment activities based on student feedback and evaluation results. Music appreciation and robotics are among the new activities that will be added this coming school year. We are also excited about the return of field trips!
We implemented a new athletic program this year. Flag football, volleyball, basketball, track and field, cheerleading, swimming and E-Sports were among the athletic activities offered. We are committed to expanding our athletic activities throughout the coming months. We plan to continue our partnership with Bakersfield College to offer swim lessons/swim team participation beyond the summer months and during the 2022-23 school year. We look forward to watching the program grow even further this year.
Behavioral health and wellness
The district will continue to implement evidence-based interventions to support our students’ social-emotional learning and enhance their sense of safety, connectedness and support at school. We have launched universal screening for social-emotional health to help with the early identification of students who are at-risk or in need of additional support so we can better tailor our intervention services to the specific needs of our students.
To expand the behavioral health and wellness services and resources available to students and families, we plan to hire additional student services personnel (e.g., school social workers, school counselors, behavior intervention specialists, and campus supervisors). Furthermore, we are working to increase our community partnerships to make wraparound services more accessible to students and families in need of higher levels of support.
Family partnerships
We are thrilled to be able to host in-person family events once again and are working to bring back events we have offered in the past such as family resource fairs, literacy nights and classes on cyber safety, nutrition, supporting children’s social-emotional needs, homework help, child development, effective behavior management and paraprofessional training for parents/caregivers.
We will be engaging in ongoing listening and learning sessions to improve our outreach, capacity building and informational events for families and community members. We are grateful for the continued support of our parents/ caregivers, community members, and our staff who continue to work hard to meet the needs of students.
With a dream team of new and existing staff and leaders, we stand ready to elevate our work and join forces with our families and the local community to ensure a world-class education is within reach for each and all of our students! Together, we will make this school year one of growth and achievement! The best is yet to come as we advance toward the 2022-23 school year!
Jocelyn Hively, Ed.D., is interim superintendent of Standard School District.
