"Not only is my husband, Craig Edmonston, my role model, but the best for our children as well. His character, integrity, intellect and kindness inspire us to be our best selves every day."
— Lisa Kimble, contributing writer
"My uncles have always played a huge role in my life. My uncle Richard and uncle Peter are parental figures to me — giving me advice, feeding me, loving me and making sure I'm getting the care I need. Some day I hope to be as great of parents they are."
— Julie Mana-ay Perez, specialty publications designer
"My goofy yet insanely intelligent dad and uncle are my role models. They show up for their families, protect them as best as they can and always aspire to be and do more in their lives. Those who know them are extremely lucky, and I hit the jackpot with having both of them in my family.
— Ema Sasic, specialty publications editor
"My father. He grew up during the Great Depression. The family traveled all over the west working in the fields. He cut classes during High School to go to the Santa Paula Library and read. He had already read all of the books in the school library. He had a strong sense of right and wrong and if he said "don't worry I'll take care of it" you never worried. He was a wonderful father and husband. I learned how to read, study, learn and work from him."
— Connie Uthenwoldt, advertising account executive
