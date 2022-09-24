For the first time since 2019, the popular annual fall tradition — The St. Vincent de Paul Homeless Center Barbecue — returns to dining-in, after the pandemic forced it into take-out only the last two years. Created in 2013 as a way to bolster its coffers, the event has taken in $700,000 since its inception.
“Unlike other centers in town, we receive no federal, state, local or diocesan funding,” said the center’s executive director, Deborah Leary.
This year the need is dire as the ripple effects of a brutal economy are felt far and wide, and not surprising, at area centers like St. Vincent’s that serve the community’s most vulnerable. The number of men, women and occasionally children seeking respite and two hot meals a day has nearly doubled to more than 250.
“There are more people on the street and our number of visitors has expanded dramatically,” Leary added.
Since 1954, the center has fed the needy and provided clothing, access to restrooms and showers, postal service, social services and bus passes. It relies on its only fundraiser of the year to help keep the gates open amid skyrocketing operational costs. Thursday, Oct. 6, guests can dine on a chicken or steak dinner with all the trimmings on the center’s beautiful grounds, or opt for take-out.
During COVID, donations rose, but have since slowed.
“Our need is year ‘round. Because of the current economic environment, we are giving out a lot of food baskets,” Leary said. “In addition to financial support, we need men’s socks and underwear, Styrofoam containers, and Walmart, Amazon, and Smart & Final gift cards. And of course, we can always use volunteers.”
Because of the rising cost of everything from steaks to seasoning, the ticket has risen to $50 but remains cheaper than other similar events locally. Advance tickets are required and can be purchased at the center, 316 Baker St,, at the Thrift store next door, or by calling 809-2491.
Lisa Kimble is a volunteer at St. Vincent de Paul Homeless Center and a member of its Annual BBQ committee.
