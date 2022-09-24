For the first time since 2019, the popular annual fall tradition — The St. Vincent de Paul Homeless Center Barbecue — returns to dining-in, after the pandemic forced it into take-out only the last two years. Created in 2013 as a way to bolster its coffers, the event has taken in $700,000 since its inception.

“Unlike other centers in town, we receive no federal, state, local or diocesan funding,” said the center’s executive director, Deborah Leary.