The month of March marks a transitional time of year when it comes to the local sports calendar.
Much the of winter sports season concludes during the third month of the year, while many spring sports like baseball and softball begin moving ahead at full speed.
Baseball
The Bakersfield College baseball team started off the 2019 season in impressive fashion. The Renegades won their first six games of the new year, outscoring their opponents 51-20.
Sophomore standout first baseman Zach Williams had two home runs and 10 RBIs during BC’s early season winning streak. The Liberty High product was an All-Western State Conference-South First Team selection in 2018.
WSC-South 2018 Pitcher of the Year Nathan Ortiz (Centennial High School) notched one win and one save during BC’s 6-0 start.
Softball
The BC softball team won its season opener on a walk-off, three-run home run by Natilee Parrish. The freshman from Arroyo Grande had a pair of homers during BC’s first three games of the year.
BC, which won the WSC-North league championship last year is led by All-State pitcher Kylee Fahy. The Liberty High grad won 30 games while posting a 1.40 ERA last year.
Basketball
CSUB guard Jarkel Joiner was named the WAC Player of the Week for the week of Jan. 21-27. The sophomore from Oxford, Mississippi, set two CSUB (Division I era) single- game records by scoring 34 points on 14 field goals in the Roadrunners’ 88-84 road victory over Cal Baptist on Jan 24. A week earlier, Joiner, the Roadrunners leading scorer this season, knocked down three free throws with .2 seconds left in the game to lift CSUB to a dramatic 74-73 victory against UMKC at the Icardo Center.
Alexxus Gilbert scored 12 or more points in 11 straight games for the CSUB women’s basketball team. The senior guard from Dallas, Texas, had four consecutive games with 20 or more points. She scored a career-high 27 points in Roadrunners’ 70-60 road win against Seattle University.
Wrestling
CSUB’s Sean Nickell (133-pounds) posted a 9-2 record during the month of January. The Bakersfield High product notched a fourth-place finish at the highly competitive Southern Scuffle. Nickell was 5-0 in dual action, including a 2-1 upset of No. 14 Matthew Schmidt of West Virginia. Nickell was named the Pac-12 Wrestler of the Week after upsetting Schmitt.
Swimming and diving
CSUB’s Sabrina Zavala posted three wins without a loss in the 1,000-yard freestyle to start the new year. The senior from Pasadena led the Roadrunners to victories over San Jose State, Loyola Marymount, Cal State East Bay and Fresno Pacific. She also won the 500 free twice and finished second once. ￼
