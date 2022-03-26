The shift from winter to spring is one of the more dramatic as everything springs back to life, including your tastebuds. Heavier flavors make way for light, fresh options highlighting the season's produce.
Chef Richard Yoshimura of The Kitchen, the teaching kitchen and event space in downtown Bakersfield, shared some recipes that are perfect for cooks looking to leave winter behind.
Carrot ginger soup
"Spring is here so carrots are in abundance," Yoshimura writes of the soup that highlights the vegetable's sweet earthiness.
2 1/2 pounds carrots, peeled and chopped
1 cup onions, diced
1 cup celery, diced
4 cloves garlic, smashed
3 inches ginger, peeled and chopped
1 teaspoon ground cumin
1/2 teaspoon coriander
4 cups vegetable stock
2 cups coconut milk
Salt and pepper to taste
Apple cider vinegar to taste
In large pot add olive oil and sauté onions, celery, garlic and ginger until softened. Add cumin and coriander.
Add carrots and sauté.
Add stock and coconut milk then bring to a boil.
Simmer the soup until carrots are tender.
Transfer soup to blender or food processor and purée until smooth.
Adjust seasoning with salt, pepper and vinegar.
Peruvian ceviche
"With the weather warming up, a light and refreshing ceviche should hit the spot," Yoshimura writes. "The crunchy Peruvian corn offers a lovely textural contrast to the tender fish."
Ceviche
6 ounces white fish (sea bass, mahi mahi, halibut, flounder), chilled
1-2 limes, juiced
1/4 small red onion - sliced
1/4 red pepper, diced
1/4 bunch fresh cilantro, stemmed
1 teaspoon ginger, grated
Salt to taste
Accompaniments
1 slice roasted sweet potato
Cancha (Peruvian corn nuts) or toasted corn
Dice the chilled fish and add lime juice and salt.
Add remaining ingredients and mix.
Serve with accompaniments.
The Kitchen offers hands-on cooking classes, cooking demonstrations and meet-your-grower dinners. Upcoming events include a hand-on cooking class on April 1, Yoshimura's tasting menu on April 8 and 29 and a meet-your-grower dinner with Autonomy Farms on April 22. Dinners to go for these nights are also available.
Visit thekitchenbakersfield.com for more information.
