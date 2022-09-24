Michael Prince, local storyteller and artistic director of the Gaslight Melodrama, has developed a downtown Bakersfield tour that highlights some of the area's ghostly stories. Following is a condensed version of excerpts from his tour, which is filled with tales of murder, mayhem and the macabre.
Garces Circle
(30th and Chester Avenue) — Garces Circle was built in 1932 as part of the Highway 99 construction. A statue of Franciscan missionary Father Garces was added in 1939. Legend has it that motorists have reported seeing the statue wave its arms when a major car accident occurs.
21st Street, east of Chester Avenue
Many of Bakersfield's early 1900s brothels and opium dens were located in this area. It also was the location of Bakersfield's last old West-style gunfight. Local residents report that late at night, when they are taking a walk, they'll feel a swift wind come out of nowhere and they can hear the sounds of muffled gunshots in the distance.
Bakersfield Museum of Art and Mill Creek Park
(R and 21st streets) — Many residents and shop owners have said they've seen a woman wearing long flowing robes floating above the canal that runs through Mill Creek Park. She is believed to be a woman who was murdered in an old foundry across from the park. Her bones reportedly were discovered when the foundry's floor was torn up.
20th Street, between M and L streets
In this one block alone, there were 48 homes, where at least one or two Chinese families resided during the construction of the railroads. Reportedly from this location a series of tunnels dug under downtown originated. The tunnels were discovered during a 1904 fire. Many men perished in the fire and it is believed their ghosts still haunt the tunnels. The tunnels reportedly claimed additional men during the deadly 1952 earthquake.
Fox Theater
(20th and H streets) — During construction of the Fox Theater in 1930, it is believed that a man fell to his death while working on the giant clock atop the tower. Some have reported seeing the shadow of a man floating near the top of the tower working on the clock's hour hand.
Nile Theater
(19th Street, east of H Street) — When built in 1906, the former Nile Theater was known as the Bakersfield Opera House. Legend has it that an actor suffered a fatal heart attack onstage during a production of Mozart's "Don Giovanni." It is said that his ghost still yearns for the standing ovation he was denied the night of his death.
Woolworth's Building
(19th and K streets) — Built in 1939, the Woolworth's building is known for having the nation’s last operating Woolworth’s lunch counter. The building recently sold to the Bakersfield Moneywise Guys investment firm. The new owners plan to continue many of the iconic features. During World War II, the building was used as a bomb shelter. Legend has it there is a ghost named Arnold who rearranges things in the building at night.
19th Street, east of Chester Avenue
One of the city's cemeteries was relocated from this area to other cemeteries. Local residents and shop owners have reported high levels of ghostly activity. It is believed that some of the remains are still buried under the storefronts.
Old Downtown Hospital
(Near 19th and R streets) — Legend has it that because of primitive medical practices decades ago, many children died in a hospital once located near the intersection of 19th and R streets, spawning stories that the area is haunted. Locals say they can hear babies and children crying late at night.
Haberfelde Building
(17th Street and Chester Avenue) — It is said that two workers died during the building's construction in 1927. Patrons and occupants have said they can often hear a man's scream, followed by a loud crash.
The Padre Hotel
(18th and H streets) — During renovation of the Padre Hotel in 2009, construction workers allegedly reported seeing their tools literally walk off the site and their lunches go missing. For decades, the story has been that many of Bakersfield's ghosts make this hotel their final resting place.
Kern County Courthouse
(Chester and Truxtun avenues) — The county's original courthouse was destroyed in the 1952 earthquake and replaced by the seven-story building that now looms over this busy downtown intersection. You may recognize the building from its "starring role" in the Alfred Hitchcock classic "Psycho." From that stems the stories that the courthouse is haunted. Actually, the many infamous trials that have taken place in its courtrooms likely contribute more to the hauntings.
Bakersfield High School
(G Street and California Avenue) — There are many versions of the many ghostly stories told about Bakersfield's oldest high school campus. In one, a teenage couple is often seen on the upper part of the bleachers — the girl wearing a prom dress and the boy a letterman's sweater. They are either watching the game or making out. The school's Harvey Auditorium reportedly is haunted by a worker who fell from its rafters, all the way into the basement. And the school's quad, which was once part of a hospital's grounds, reportedly is where body parts have been buried.
The Bakersfield Californian
(17th and Eye streets) — The ornate building, which formerly was The Bakersfield Californian’s headquarters, dates back to 1926. Several ghost stories swirl about this old building. One is that newspaper founder Alfred Harrell still walks its halls. Another is that a German shepherd can be seen waiting patiently for his master to come pick him up. And another is that an old security guard still lurks around.
