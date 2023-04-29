Entertaining at home has improved. No longer content to open a bag of chips, twist off a lid of salsa and call it a day, people are getting more creative with what they offer guests.
Just in time for Cinco de Mayo, America's Test Kitchen offers "The Complete Small Plates Cookbook" featuring more than 300 recipes of creative nibbles, bar snacks and shareable treats.
What follows are a few suggestions beyond the guac and queso for your home celebration.
The cookbook is available at shop.americastestkitchen.com or wherever books are sold.
Pinto bean, ancho and beef salad
This shareable salad pays homage to the Mexican ingredients that inspired its creation. Ancho chiles, frequently used in Mexican cuisine, are dried poblanos; this dish uses both fresh and dried forms, using ancho chile powder as a rub for the steak and quick-pickling poblanos for sweet-sour spiciness. Grated jicama brings crunch to our salad of pinto beans, red onion, cilantro, and lime juice. The dressed salad makes a refreshing counterpoint to the rich, spice-rubbed skirt steak, which is seared in a skillet. Crumbled cotija gives the dish an umami, salty bite. Finally, a sprinkle of finely chopped unsweetened chocolate lends complex bitterness and aroma.
Be sure to slice the steak thin against the grain or it will be very chewy. It is important to chop the chocolate fine, as bigger pieces of chocolate will be overpoweringly bitter.
- 1 cup red wine vinegar
- 1/3 cup sugar
- 1¼ teaspoons table salt, divided
- 4 ounces poblano chiles, stemmed, seeded, and sliced 1/8-inch thick
- 1 (1-pound) skirt steak, trimmed and cut into thirds
- 2 teaspoons ancho chile powder
- 3/4 teaspoon pepper, divided
- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil, divided
- 2 (15-ounce) cans pinto beans, rinsed
- 12 ounces jicama, peeled and grated (1½ cups)
- 1/2 cup finely chopped red onion
- 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro leaves and stems, plus extra for sprinkling
- 3 tablespoons lime juice (2 limes)
- 1½ ounces cotija cheese, crumbled (1/3 cup)
- 1/2 ounce unsweetened chocolate, chopped fine (optional)
Microwave vinegar, sugar, and quarter teaspoon salt in medium bowl until simmering, 3 to 4 minutes. Whisk to dissolve any residual sugar and salt, then stir in poblanos. Let sit, stirring occasionally, for 30 minutes. Drain and set aside.
Meanwhile, pat steak dry with paper towels, then sprinkle with chile powder, 1/4 teaspoon pepper, and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in 12-inch skillet over medium-high heat until just smoking. Add steak and cook until well browned and meat registers 120 to 125 degrees (for medium-rare), about 2 minutes per side. Transfer steak to cutting board, tent with aluminum foil, and let rest for 5 minutes.
3 Gently toss beans, jicama, onion, cilantro, lime juice, remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt, remaining 1/2 teaspoon pepper, and remaining 1 tablespoon oil to combine, then transfer to serving platter. Slice steak thin against grain and arrange over top of salad. Sprinkle with cotija; chocolate, if using; poblanos; and extra cilantro. Serves 8 to 10 people.
Shrimp tostadas with coconut and pineapple slaw
Coconut milk spiked with lime zest acts both as a dressing for pineapple coleslaw and as a sauce for sautéed shrimp in these quick, crisp-crunchy tostadas. Mashed avocado contributes creaminess and richness to the refreshing combination of slaw and shrimp. The shrimp is simmered in coconut milk spiked with cayenne and lime zest, so they absorb sweetness and spice as they cook through. Garnish these tostadas with fresh cilantro leaves and serve them with hot sauce.
- 1/2 cup canned coconut milk
- 1 teaspoon grated lime zest plus 1 tablespoon juice
- 1 teaspoon table salt, divided
- 1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 2½ cups (7 ounce) shredded coleslaw mix
- 1 cup quarter-inch pineapple pieces
- 1 jalapeño chile, stemmed, seeded, and minced
- 2 ripe avocados, halved and pitted
- 1 cup vegetable oil for frying
- 8 (6-inch) corn tortillas
- 1 pound large shrimp (26 to 30 per pound), peeled, deveined, and tails removed
Combine coconut milk, lime zest, 3/4 teaspoon salt, and cayenne in bowl. Reserve 1/4 cup coconut milk mixture. Stir lime juice into remaining coconut milk mixture. Add coleslaw mix, pineapple, and jalapeño and toss to combine. Season with salt to taste; set aside. Mash avocados and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt with fork in separate bowl; set aside.
Heat oil in medium saucepan over medium heat to 350 degrees. Using fork, poke each tortilla three or four times. Fry one tortilla until crisp and lightly browned, 1 to 2 minutes, flipping tortilla halfway through frying. Transfer to paper towel-lined plate and let drain, then season with salt to taste. Repeat with remaining tortillas.
Pat shrimp dry with paper towels. Combine shrimp and reserved coconut milk mixture in 12-inch nonstick skillet. Cook over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally, until shrimp are pink and cooked through, about 5 minutes; transfer to plate. Spread avocado evenly on tostada shells. Divide slaw and shrimp evenly among tostadas. Serves 8 (makes 8 tostadas).
Easy mini chicken empanadas
Empanadas are perfectly suited for small plates sharing, especially this bite-size version that streamlines the process by using store-bought pie dough. The empanadas can be assembled ahead of time and baked just before serving. The filling requires no cooking other than the chicken. The remaining ingredients — sharp cheddar cheese, lime juice, cilantro, chipotle and green olives — don't require a lot of coaxing either. For a finishing touch, use the food processor to create a vibrant salsa that comes together in minutes. To make this dish spicier, reserve the jalapeño seeds and add them with the jalapeño.
Empanadas
- 1 (6- to 8-ounce) boneless, skinless chicken breast, trimmed
- 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
- 4 ounces sharp cheddar cheese, shredded (1 cup)
- 1/2 cup pitted green olives, chopped fine
- 1/4 cup minced fresh cilantro
- 2 teaspoons lime juice
- 1 teaspoon minced canned chipotle chile in adobo sauce
- 2 packages store-bought pie dough
Salsa
- 1 small onion, quartered
- 1 green bell pepper, stemmed, seeded, and quartered
- 1 jalapeño chile, stemmed, seeded, and minced
- 2 tablespoons fresh cilantro leaves
- 1/2 teaspoon table salt
- 2 tomatoes, cored and chopped coarse
- 1/3 cup white wine vinegar
- 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
For the salsa: Pulse onion, bell pepper, jalapeño, cilantro, and salt in food processor until minced, about 10 pulses, scraping down sides of bowl as needed. Add tomatoes and pulse until chopped, about 2 pulses.
Transfer to serving bowl and stir in vinegar and oil. Let salsa sit at room temperature until flavors meld, at least 30 minutes.
For the empanadas: Adjust oven rack to middle position and heat oven to 425 degrees. Pat chicken dry with paper towels and season with salt and pepper. Heat oil in 12-inch nonstick skillet over medium- high heat until just smoking. Add chicken and cook until browned on one side, about 3 minutes. Flip chicken over, add ½ cup water, and cover. Reduce heat to medium and continue to cook until thickest part of breast registers 160 degrees, 5 to 7 minutes longer. Transfer chicken to cutting board. When cool enough to handle, shred chicken into bite-size pieces.
Combine shredded chicken, cheddar, olives, cilantro, lime juice, and chipotle in bowl. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Cover bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate until needed.
Line rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Using 3½-inch round cutter, cut circles out of dough rounds (6 circles per round); discard scraps.
Working with half of dough circles at a time, place 2 teaspoons empanada filling in center of each. Moisten edges of dough circles with water, then fold dough over filling into half-moon shape. Pinch edges to seal, then crimp with fork to secure. Arrange empanadas on prepared sheet.
Bake empanadas until golden, 23 to 28 minutes, rotating sheet halfway through baking. Let cool for 5 minutes, then serve with salsa. Serves 6 to 8 (makes 24 empanadas).
