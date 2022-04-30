Another school year has come and gone and the next crop of high school seniors is prepared to toss their graduation caps into the air and stare down their futures. As these young adults face college, jobs, travel or just recharging their batteries after spending the last 13 or more years inside a classroom setting for almost 10 months a year, they deserve some sort of reward for their hard work, dedication and a job well done to get to this point.
Here are some gift ideas for the graduating high school senior in your life that I either received or would have liked to have received upon my own high school graduation.
Take them to that event or place they really like
Is your graduate a fan of a particular sports team or a musical performer? Do they love amusement parks or a particular city? Take them there. With most COVID restrictions being lifted, opening travel once again — and with your graduate surviving more than a year remotely while in school — now’s the best time to reward them and take them to a place they’ve always wanted to go.
Laptop/headphones/phone
A necessity for any prospective college student is a laptop to do schoolwork, projects and beyond at their own convenience. While every school has a library to use public computers, having their own makes a world of difference. Also important is a good pair of headphones to listen to audio in peace. The ability to block outside noise — and refrain from noise-polluting others — is valuable in the college setting. New smartphones are essentially tiny laptops you can put in your pocket.
Dorm supplies
If your graduate plans to attend college, especially out of town, supplies for their dorm room would make a practical gift. College students need their own furnishings for their dorm room, so to give your graduate a head start in that department would be thoughtful. It gives them a chance to show off their personality and style. Plus, a fresh set of sheets and blankets is one of the best feelings in the world.
Transportation
Any form of transportation is key for anyone in the world. While public transportation and ride-sharing services are options, the freedom to travel wherever you want, whenever you want, is an invaluable privilege that you can provide for your graduate. It can start with a vehicle to drive to school or work and back home — or across the country. For those looking to save on rising gas prices, a bicycle, electric scooter or other smaller forms of transportation would be just as resourceful, especially for those choosing to live on campus in college.
Subscription services
Access to any form of entertainment or a monthly service is great. Gifting a subscription to a music or media service can provide the motivation to power through a project, the break your student needs while studying and the reward for a job well done. Meanwhile, a subscription box of meals, snacks or other items can give your graduate something to look forward to weekly or monthly.
Gift cards/cash
Do not feel bad just giving a gift card to a favorite restaurant or a big-box retail store, or just some cold, hard cash to your graduate. It is not a lazy gift and, if anything, it's guaranteed to go to something the graduate finds valuable and gives them the freedom of choice. It also can be a resource to use for supplies or necessities down the road. So if you’re undecided on a gift, let your grad make the decision for you.
Throw a party
With the end of a nearly lifelong grind for your graduate, throwing them a party full of their family and friends could be a night to remember. Give them the opportunity to feel like they are on top of the world for their big accomplishment. The only downside? The party only lasts so long and doesn't provide any kind of resource or support in the future. Obviously, adhere to any laws and restrictions while doing so!
Time
School can be a tiring grind for any student, and seeing that long period of a regimented schedule come to an end can be a relief. However, the pressures of the next step can weigh heavily on their minds. The one gift that can be given to a student that does not cost any money is time. Give your graduate time to rest, time to recharge, time to not have to worry. Grads who were involved in one or more extracurricular activities in high school know that free time has been a rarity, so give that to them before they head to the next step in their lives!
