When it comes to brunch spots in Bakersfield, Mimosa Cafe appears to be the new kid on the block.
However, the restaurant that opened at 2900 Calloway Drive in late October has quickly become a popular place for brunch, as well as breakfast and lunch.
"People are recognizing that we're the hottest new thing in Bakersfield," said Tamer Fahel, the owner of the family-owned cafe. "They love the new concept, a more modern atmosphere, a more modern menu, and very delicious handcrafted drinks. They're really enjoying it. We're getting busier and busier every day."
Mimosa Cafe, known, of course, for its wide variety of the drink consisting of champagne and orange juice, was especially busy the final Monday of December and first Monday of January. One of the reasons for that is the restaurant's offer for Mimosa Mondays, bottomless mimosas for $18. Some of the mimosas offer the champagne to be mixed with mango juice and you can "Tajin it up," by adding chamoy and Tajin seasoning to the rim.
There aren't any specials for Sunday brunch, well, "not yet," said Fahel. But there are table-side mimosas available with a full bottle of Korbel champagne over ice and carafe of your favorite fruit juice.
The cafe had wait times of 45 minutes to an hour and every table was full from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fahel said.
"We're a little bit like a high-end restaurant," Fahel said. "We have a modern design menu. All of our mimosas are handcrafted and made with fresh fruits. We prepare everything fresh every day."
The overall atmosphere is "modern," Fahel added.
Yet the restaurant does give its shoutout of sorts on its wall with some old-school Bakersfield sites, featuring a collage of popular spots in the city.
Fun brunch
An atmosphere of family and fiesta can be found at Senor Pepe's, which has been providing fun with its Sunday brunch buffet over the past 15 years.
"We get all kinds of crowds," said Eddie Salmeron, an assistant manager at Senor Pepe's (8450 Granite Falls Drive). "Even though we host hundreds of people at a time it doesn't feel overwhelming. We have a large banquet room that becomes a buffet room. The entire wall is filled with tons of different items you can choose from."
Senor Pepe's buffet features an omelet bar manned by Alonzo Salmeron, who has become something of a celebrity for regulars and frequent brunch guests, Salmeron said.
"He makes great omelets," Salmeron said of his twin brother. "Everyone comes to see him. He's really good at what he does. There are rare times he might be out and when that happens they'll all ask for him. He's a one-man team. He can smash out all the omelets."
Senor Pepe's is a family-owned business, started by the twin brothers' father, Jose.
The brunch buffet also includes shrimp cocktail, menudo, pozole and Senor Pepe's homemade tortillas.
The Sunday brunch is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The restaurant includes three dining areas and the bar, so there's plenty of room for accommodating those who want to partake of the buffet.
The restaurant also offers mimosas, pitchers or glass, as well as bloody marys.
"We have special promotion flights (of mimosas)," Salmeron said. "We used to do a champagne brunch, but we found out that it's better to stay away from that. People liked to enjoy them a lot. As a family environment that wasn't the best. I always tell the people here, friends and family, that if I wasn't working I would be eating here every Sunday."
Take me home
With regard to a home-style buffet that includes the breakfast and brunch standards, you'll be hard-pressed to find a better place than Hodel's Country Dining (5917 Knudsen Drive).
The longtime restaurant's Sunday brunch is available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
In addition to an omelet station, there is also a serving stop for waffles.
There is no alcohol served at Hodel's, which has been in Bakersfield since 1967.
We want more
There are, of course, many, many more brunch spots in Bakersfield. Where do you like to go? Here are some more options:
—
24th Street Cafe
1415 24th St.
Sunday brunch: 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Highlights: The diner, once featured on the Food Network's "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," serves breakfast all day. Mimosa and bloody mary cocktails are available. The menu includes a variety of breakfast and brunch items, along with specialty dishes and combination plates. The steak rancheros dish is among the specialty meals — an 8-ounce New York steak topped with homemade spicy chipotle sauce and cheddar cheese.
—
Cafe Smitten
909 18th St. (downtown) and 1407 Buena Vista Road (Grand Island Village)
Sunday brunch: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Highlights: Smitten has a rather unique menu that includes health-conscious dishes such as a vegan burrito and a plant-based burger.
—
Cope's Knotty Pine Cafe
1530 Norris Road
Sunday brunch: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Highlights: There are several omelet options on the menu. The old-fashioned, home-style cafe also offers build-your-own quesadillas.
—
Old River Grill
9500 Brimhall Road; 9530 Hageman Road; 9000 Ming Ave.
Sunday brunch: 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Highlights: Breakfast is served all day at this Bakersfield family-style staple. There are several options available among breakfast sandwiches, burritos and biscuit dishes.
—
Social House Kitchen & Bar
9440 Hageman Road
Sunday brunch: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Highlights: Among the specialty cocktails is the mimosarita, tequila, orange juice, sparkling wine with a salted rim. The Brunchwrap is delicious and includes scrambled eggs, lettuce, sour cream, chipotle aioli, cheddar jack cheese and tots all wrapped in a flour tortilla that is grilled. It can also include, ham, bacon or sausage, or for an extra $2 chorizo or steak.
—
Sugar Mill
2523 N. Chester Ave.
Sunday brunch: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Highlights: Breakfast is served all day at this family-style restaurant. There is also a senior special for those 60 and older that features discounted prices and a free coffee or juice with the purchase of a meal. The menu features breakfast skillets with a choice of a biscuit or tortillas.
—
Toasted
6603 Panama Lane
Sunday brunch: 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Highlights: Check out the OMG omelet. According to its menu: a six-egg monster, filled with pulled pork, tri-tip, a hot link, Jack and cheddar cheeses, jalapenos, and avocado topped with gravy.
—
Wiki's
11350 Ming Ave.
Sunday brunch: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Highlights: There is a build-your-own omelet option, as well as specialty omelets, including the carne asada omelet. There is also a specialty French toast dish: The Elvis, which has the bread stuffed with Nutella and bananas and it's served with strawberries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.