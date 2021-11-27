Mother Nature willing, residents of the Southern San Joaquin Valley are just a short trip away from snowy winter playgrounds in the majestic mountains surrounding Bakersfield.
But before loading yourself and the kids in your car, prepare for conditions where you are headed and the equipment you will need.
There are many popular snow play locations — Kern River Valley, east of Bakersfield; Tehachapi, in the mountains bordering the southern end of Kern County; and Frazier Park / Mt. Pinos, in southwest Kern County, bordering Los Angeles and Ventura counties.
Only the locations on public lands are legally open to visitors. Law enforcement agencies warn people, who trespass on private property, and drivers who park illegally and block public roads will be cited. Vehicles also may be towed away.
For a great day of winter play in the snow:
Frazier Park
Among the closest places to the Los Angeles area and Ventura County for “almost free” snow play is Frazier Park / Mt. Pinos. “Almost” means that where you are headed may require a $5 per day U.S. Forest Adventure Pass. Check at local markets, or call the Mt. Pinos Ranger Station at 661-245-3731 for more information.
The Frazier Park / Mt. Pinos area is a winter play magnet that attracts many visitors from surrounding urban areas. Frazier Park also is less than an hour’s drive from Bakersfield.
In an effort to head off annual concerns about visitors trespassing on private lands and blocking area roads, BJ Saidi, president of the Mountain Communities Chamber of Commerce, said local groups met recently with law enforcement to create a “Snow Play Guide” that will be distributed in the area.
The guide includes maps of popular and legal play and parking areas: Frazier Mountain Park at 4,639 feet; Frazier Mountain Trailhead at 5,426 feet; The “Y” at 5,971 feet; and Mt. Pinos at 8,359 feet.
To check for updated conditions:
Kern County roads
Los Padres National Forest
Tehachapi
Whether you want to play in the snow, or just enjoy the winter scene and shop in the city’s stores, Tehachapi is a popular day-trip for valley residents.
Most of the community is privately-owned land. There is no U.S. Forest Service land. But two public areas that accommodate visitors and snow play are Tehachapi Mountain Park and Brite Lake.
Operated by the Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District, Brite Lake is located at 22902 Banducci Road. Parking is plentiful at Brite Lake. For more information, go to https://tvrpd.org/parks-facilities
Tehachapi Mountain Park is operated by Kern County and is located eight miles southwest of Tehachapi at the 7,986-foot elevation. While it will likely receive more snow than Brite Lake, road conditions can make it more difficult to reach. Also, parking is limited to less than 100 cars. For more information, go to https://www.kerncounty.com/Home/Components/FacilityDirectory/FacilityDirectory/10/32613
Kern River Valley
In the mountains east of Bakersfield, Kernville rolls out the welcome mat to visitors with year-round outdoor activities. World-renowned for its summer white water rafting along the Kern River, in the winter it transforms into a snowy playground and cozy collection of mountain shops.
When snowfall allows, nearby Alta Sierra Ski Resort opens to skiers, while places to play in the snow can be found east and north of Isabella Lake, and Greenhorn, Breckenridge and Piute mountains. For information about Kern County’s Greenhorn Mountain Park, go to https://www.kerncounty.com/Home/Components/FacilityDirectory/FacilityDirectory/28/32613. Tips on snow sledding throughout California can be found at http://totalescape.com/active/snow/sled.html#co
Information also is available at the Kernville Ranger Station at 760-376-3781.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.