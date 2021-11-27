SAFE, FUN SNOW TIPS

• Know your body’s limitations and wear proper, warm clothing.

• Eat properly, carry quick energy food, and don’t drink alcohol.

• If possible, never head to the mountains alone. Leave an itinerary with family or friends. If traveling into a remote area, check in with the ranger station to let them know where you can be found.

• Always carry tire chains. Road conditions can change rapidly. Be prepared.

• Carry a shovel. You may need to dig your vehicle out of snow.

• Bring along “survival” supplies, including a blanket, water, food, flares, tool kit, first aid kit, and extra warm clothing. Stay hydrated.

• Do NOT trespass onto private property to access snow play areas. Play in designated snow play areas. Watch for gates, fences and posts that may be hidden by snow.

• Park in designated parking areas. Parking on the road is prohibited.

• First responders need access to clear roads. Do not leave cars parked on the road.

• Obey traffic signs. Do not ignore signs. Drive with caution.