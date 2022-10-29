Inspiring people to keep moving and creating, the Kern Dance Alliance celebrated National Dance Day Sept. 17 with a variety of workshops at Mechanics Bank Theater.
Inspiring people to keep moving and creating, the Kern Dance Alliance celebrated National Dance Day Sept. 17 with a variety of workshops at Mechanics Bank Theater.
Andrea Hansen, KDA president, said the 2022 event was triple the size of 2019's.
Founded in 2010, National Dance Day is celebrated annually by the American Dance Movement at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Los Angeles and the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. Its goal is to inspire people in all walks of life to keep moving.
