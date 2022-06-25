Those who paid the ultimate price in service to the United States were honored during Memorial Day weekend at the Thousand Flags event put on by the Bakersfield Breakfast Rotary Club.
A total of 1,000 American flags were posted throughout The Park at River Walk for the public's reflection and admiration.
The flags are meant to honor, remember and appreciate those who died serving their country, and honor current military and first responders.
