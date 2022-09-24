After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Village Fest returned to the Kern County Museum Sept. 10 with plenty of live music, adult beverages, food and fun.
Helping local children has long been the driving force behind the festival. Aside from its partnership with the museum, proceeds from Village Fest benefit CAREforKids.org, which funds the Children's Advocates Resource Endowment. Since 2005, it has granted $1.2 million to children's charities in Kern County.
