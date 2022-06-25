Full of casino games, food, live music and both live and silent auctions, the 2022 Tigerfight Casino Night was held at the Luigi's Warehouse on June 11.
Proceeds from the 14th Annual Casino Night event benefit the Tigerfight Foundation, which provides financial services to Kern County families with those being treated for pediatric blood cancer. The foundation also provides funding to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and their mission to cure blood cancers.
