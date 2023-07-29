The 15th Annual Tigerfight Casino Night at Luigi’s Warehouse on June 10 was a fundraiser for the Tigerfight Foundation.
The event brought an amazing crowd of supporters together with event proceeds going toward their mission to provide financial assistance to Kern County families who are currently in treatment for pediatric blood cancer and their support of The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Learn more at tigerfight.org.
