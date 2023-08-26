Theeyan is a celebration of women, sisters, daughters.
A season all Punjabi women look forward to — daughters return to their maternal homes to join their sisters and community of women to be showered with love and gifts while singing boliyan as a means of expressing joy, grief and everything in between.
The strength and solidarity of Punjabi women is generational and begins with the traditions like Theeyan when grandmothers, aunts, mothers and sisters support, encourage and take care of one another. I am a product of the love and care so many women have poured into me.
Today these festivals live on, no matter how far from the homeland where our beautiful traditions originated.
Here locally, Surinder Kaur Sidhu has been organizing the Theeyan festival in the city of Bakersfield for 25 years. Each year, they gather for three days at Stonecreek Park, bringing crowds of 300 to 400 women locally.
