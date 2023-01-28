The 33rd annual Fog Run, put on by the Probation Auxiliary County of Kern and the Kern County Probation Department on Jan. 7 at Lake Ming, benefited educational scholarships and its Helping Hands program.
Through the program, the probation officer who is working with the juvenile or institution staff, if they’re in custody, refers them to receive a SHOP bag, which stands for Support, Hope, Opportunity and Possibilities. It contains clothes and hygiene items.
