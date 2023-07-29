Infrastructure projects, public safety improvements, youth programs, business investments — all got their due July 19 during the State of the City gathering that didn’t ignore the city’s challenges as much as it celebrated the collaborative efforts being made to address them.
Put on by the Greater Bakersfield Chamber, government, business and nonprofit leaders packed the Bakersfield Marriott at the Convention Center for the annual event.
