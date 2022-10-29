The St. Vincent de Paul Homeless Center held its annual fundraiser barbecue Oct. 6, returning to a dining-in event, with the option for take-out, for the first time since 2019. Guests enjoyed a chicken or steak dinner at the center's beautiful grounds at 316 Baker St.

The center serves the community's most vulnerable, providing two hot meals a day to more than 250 people. Since 1954, the center has fed the needy and provided clothing, access to restrooms and showers, postal service, social services and bus passes.