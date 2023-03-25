Bakersfield SPCA's executive director, Chuck Nordstrom, and board President Susan Calp kicked off the SPCA's Furry Paws & Foggy Nights on Feb. 24 at Stockdale Country Club.
The evening to support the animals was hosted by Shannon MacNeil of KGET's "Studio 17" and guests enjoyed music by the Bakersfield Jazz Workshop. The dinner was capped off by a lively auction led by radio hosts Danny and Kait Hill of "Danny & Kait in the Morning."
