Happy birthday, Corvettes! These beautiful cars were celebrated June 30, National Corvette Day, at Salty's BBQ & Catering on White Lane.

The free event allowed owners of Corvettes — from 1954 to current models — to show off their vehicles, and the public to check them out. Music and prizes were part of the evening festivities. Proceeds from a raffle benefited the Corvettes of Bakersfield scholarship for the Bakersfield College Automotive Technology Program. Additionally, Ronald McDonald House accepted donations of small toiletry items and pull tabs to support families.