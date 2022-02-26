A sea of pink rolled over Buck Owens Crystal Palace on Feb. 10, as Links for Life held its Love Links! fundraiser lunch.
Links for Life promotes breast cancer awareness and provides services for women coping with cancer.
In nearly 30 years of supporting people in Kern County, the organization has provided almost $9 million in services, said Jennifer Henry, executive director of Links for Life.
KBAK anchor Rachelle Murcia shared her cancer story with those assembled for lunch.
Next up is the Sharyn Woods Memorial Golf Tournament, set for Monday, April 25 with a 9 a.m. tee time at Seven Oaks Country Club. Find more details at linksforlife.org.
