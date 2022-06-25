Food and friends came together on the Sunday of Memorial Day weekend at the Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce's Latino Food Festival Menudo & Pozole Cook-Off.
Proceeds from the food and cultural festival, the chamber's largest fundraiser of the year, go toward providing business services to chamber members and scholarships to college-bound students.
The gathering at the Kern County Museum included food, contests and more.
