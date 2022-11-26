The Kern Oil Festival took place Nov. 12 at Stramler Park. The event is a daylong celebration of one of Kern County’s largest economic engines. The event educates the community about the positive impacts the oil industry has on local and state economies. The Kern Oil Festival is conducted by the Kern Energy Foundation.
