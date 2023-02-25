The Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce's 2023 Installation and Business Awards Gala was held Feb. 4 at the Bakersfield Marriott at the Convention Center.
Awards went to: Linda Quinones-Vaughan, businesswoman of the year; Dr. Hemmal Kothary, businessman of the year; Fresco Mexican Grill, small business of the year; Klein DeNatale Goldner, large business of the year; Advance Beverage, corporation of the year; Adventist Health, nonprofit of the year; Steve Flores, community service award; and Zachary Rabanal, next generation award.
