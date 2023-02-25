Lawyers, court employees and their families filled a banquet room at Seven Oaks Country Club for the Kern County Bar Association Installation Dinner on Jan. 19.
During the ceremony, Tom Feher was welcomed as the incoming Bar Association president.
Stacy Garner received the Ivy Person Award, the highest honor bestowed by the Kern County Bar Association on a professional who supports the legal community, though is not a lawyer. Garner is the judicial administrative assistant to the presiding department for the Kern County Superior Court.
