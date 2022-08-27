The Elks Lodge in downtown Bakersfield took on a celebratory atmosphere Aug. 4 as Honor Flight Kern County honored veterans, and thanked fundraisers and volunteers for their dedication during a breakfast event.
Honor Flight is a nationwide nonprofit organization, and in Kern County, the local chapter has been flying World War II, Korean and Vietnam war veterans to the memorials in the nation's capital since 2012. More than 1,800 veterans have made the trip.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.