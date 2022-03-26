The Greater Bakersfield Chamber held its Annual Board Installation and Awards Luncheon at Seven Oaks Country Club on March 9.
Local businessman and developer Rick Jhaj was inducted as chairman of the board.
“The Chamber serves as our region's unwavering champion, convener of leaders and catalyst for positive change,” said Jhaj, who also serves as chief development officer at Countryside Corp. “I've seen firsthand the collective power of the Chamber and our members to improve Bakersfield, and I’m honored to be appointed by my peers and neighbors to help lead our organization forward this year.”
The chamber also presented several awards.
Norma Dunn, the center director of the Kern Women’s Business Center, received the Volunteer of the Year award.
Valley Strong Credit Union was recognized as the 2022 Chamber Champion.
The Chamber said it also recognized nine local organizations as Community Partners of the Year. The 2022 honorees are: Associated Builders and Contractors, Bakersfield Association of Realtors, Home Builders Association of Kern County, Kern County Black Chamber of Commerce, Kern County Builders Exchange, Kern County Farm Bureau, Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Kern Economic Development Corp. and Kern County Taxpayers Association.
